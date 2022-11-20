ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

KMOV

Student responsible for Friday threat at Marquette High School ID'd, district says

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Rockwood School District has identified the student responsible for the threat that caused Marquette High School to evacuate Friday. The Rockwood School District dismissed students at the school early Friday to investigate a threat that had been AirDropped to students’ phones. After students received the threat, they reportedly ran to show school officials, and dozens of police cars swarmed the school shortly before noon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

North Side Community School prepares for winter concert

North Side is a free public school with open enrollment for children in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. The charter school focuses on the whole child by offering exceptional academic and life experiences. With small class sizes, and family involvement, each student gets the opportunity to learn and realize their true...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Tackle Hunger: Operation Food Search still needs help

ST. LOUIS — All football season, St. Louis area high schools have stepped up to help those in need with our Tackle Hunger campaign. Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check to Operation Food Search Wednesday as the campaign wrapped up. Area schools donated 44,479...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTLO

300 books banned at MO schools over new law

ST LOUIS — Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-School Principal Sues, Claiming He Was Forced Out for Being White

A former principal of a St. Louis school has sued the school district, claiming he was pushed out because he’s white. Mark Weller worked for the Ferguson-Florissant School District for 22 years, serving as principal of the Mark Twain Restoration & Wellness Center, an alternative school program, for 10 years. In his lawsuit, he alleges the district underwent “systemic efforts to rid itself of white administrators,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Weller said he was demoted to a teaching position in March 2021 before being forced to resign when he was told his position was being cut, though he alleges the school then replaced him. The school district has yet to respond to Weller’s claims.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
SAINT LOUIS, MO
republicmonitor.com

Perry County Memorial Hospital, Mercy build bikes for charity

Some children will receive a special gift this holiday season thanks to leaders from Perry County Health System (PCHS) and Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Mercy leaders frequently give back to their communities and were looking for a way to include members from the Perryville community. They elected to assemble bicycles for children in need and invited PCHS leaders to join them. About 80 leaders from the two health care organizations came together on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

