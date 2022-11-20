Read full article on original website
Marquette High School going virtual after several threats
Marquette High School switched to virtual learning this holiday week after multiple threats were made on social media against the school.
KMOV
Superintendent speaks on decision to move Marquette High students to virtual learning after social media threats
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, students at Marquette High School students are taking virtual classes in the wake of recent social media threats made to the campus. “It’s all taken seriously. I believe it has to be at this particular point in time,” said...
St. Louis schools react to a third hoax threat in two weeks
ST. LOUIS — Chris Waddy stood at the edge of St. Mary's High School property in St. Louis, his phone ringing with another concerned friend or family member on the other end. "Everybody's calling me right now because I guess they are finding out gradually," he said. Waddy rushed...
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
KMOV
Student responsible for Friday threat at Marquette High School ID’d, district says
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Rockwood School District has identified the student responsible for the threat that caused Marquette High School to evacuate Friday. The Rockwood School District dismissed students at the school early Friday to investigate a threat that had been AirDropped to students’ phones. After students received the threat, they reportedly ran to show school officials, and dozens of police cars swarmed the school shortly before noon.
KSDK
North Side Community School prepares for winter concert
North Side is a free public school with open enrollment for children in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. The charter school focuses on the whole child by offering exceptional academic and life experiences. With small class sizes, and family involvement, each student gets the opportunity to learn and realize their true...
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
Tackle Hunger: Operation Food Search still needs help
ST. LOUIS — All football season, St. Louis area high schools have stepped up to help those in need with our Tackle Hunger campaign. Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check to Operation Food Search Wednesday as the campaign wrapped up. Area schools donated 44,479...
Marquette High School dismisses early Friday due to another social media threat
ST. LOUIS — Students at Marquette High School were dismissed early from classes for the second day in a row Friday due to a social media threat. This threat left students shaken up and school officials seeking disciplinary action. The Chesterfield Police Department said that the student responsible for...
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
KSDK
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
Last-minute hearing scheduled day before Kevin Johnson's execution in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The fate of a Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29, but a last-minute hearing may slow down the process. Oral arguments will take place on Monday in Jefferson City in front of the...
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
KSDK
Concerns arise in the Mark Twain Neighborhood in north St. Louis
There is a long list of police calls to that neighborhood. The area is near Union and West Florissant.
KTLO
300 books banned at MO schools over new law
ST LOUIS — Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
Ex-School Principal Sues, Claiming He Was Forced Out for Being White
A former principal of a St. Louis school has sued the school district, claiming he was pushed out because he’s white. Mark Weller worked for the Ferguson-Florissant School District for 22 years, serving as principal of the Mark Twain Restoration & Wellness Center, an alternative school program, for 10 years. In his lawsuit, he alleges the district underwent “systemic efforts to rid itself of white administrators,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Weller said he was demoted to a teaching position in March 2021 before being forced to resign when he was told his position was being cut, though he alleges the school then replaced him. The school district has yet to respond to Weller’s claims.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
KSDK
Last-minute hearing on the execution of Kevin Johnson may slow down process
The fate of the Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson killed a Kirkwood police officer, William McEntee, in 2005.
republicmonitor.com
Perry County Memorial Hospital, Mercy build bikes for charity
Some children will receive a special gift this holiday season thanks to leaders from Perry County Health System (PCHS) and Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Mercy leaders frequently give back to their communities and were looking for a way to include members from the Perryville community. They elected to assemble bicycles for children in need and invited PCHS leaders to join them. About 80 leaders from the two health care organizations came together on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville.
5 On Your Side
