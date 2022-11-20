ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs vs. Lakers GAMEDAY: Will San Antonio Avoid Winless Road Trip?

By Grant Afseth
The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers will wrap up the NBA's Sunday slate. Here's everything to know before they do.

The San Antonio Spurs end their West Coast road trip on Sunday while taking on the Los Angeles Lakers .

The Lakers have won consecutive games for the first time this season and will be hungry to make it three straight against the Spurs. It has become a struggle for the often-injured Spurs to win games lately. Since beginning the season with a 5-2 record, they've gone just 1-9 in their last ten games.

The Spurs are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after being defeated by the LA Clippers 119-97. Devin Vassell was sidelined due to injury, and despite Jakob Poeltl scoring 20 points, there wasn't nearly enough offensive output from the rest of the unit.

Anthony Davis is coming off a 38-point performance with 16 coming in the fourth quarter when the Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday 128-121. LeBron James has been sidelined during Los Angeles' win streak due to an adductor strain and is a game-time decision on Sunday against the Spurs.

"I'd be glad if I had zero points and we won," Davis said. "We got to get wins. The rest will start to take care of itself. So, we can't get comfortable.

"We've been in this situation before: lose five, win two, lose five, win two. So, we got to put a string of wins together to get back in this thing, but we got to take it one game at a time."

INJURY REPORT (SPURS) : Zach Collins - Out (Lower Leg Contusion), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain), Romeo Langford - Out (Health & Safety Protocols), Jakob Poeltl - Questionable (knee)

INJURY REPORT (LAKERS) : Anthony Davis - Probable (Calf), LeBron James - Questionable (Adductor Strain), Max Christie - Out (Health & Safety Protocols)

RECORDS : San Antonio Spurs (6-11), Los Angeles Lakers (4-10)

WHEN : Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. CT

WHERE : crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

TV: KENS5, NBA League Pass

RADIO : Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS : -7.0 Lakers

NEXT UP : After taking on the Lakers, the Spurs return home to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

FINAL WORD: Kawhi Leonard on Gregg Popovich

"He's the reason why I'm the player I am today," Leonard said when asked about Popovich. "Built that foundation, showing me winning basketball. He's a great coach. Still one of the best coaches I've had. We've been in too many battles to have a scar on our relationship."

