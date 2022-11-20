Additional details released about ex-councilmen's bribery case

More details have been released about the criminal case against Yvonne Harper, one of four former Toledo City councilmen facing federal charges of conspiracy and extortion in relation to an alleged years-long bribery scandal.

In a statement of the case filed last week by the Toledo office of the U.S. Attorney, Ms. Harper’s role in the alleged scheme was described differently than that of her co-defendants. She’s also the only defendant facing conspiracy to commit extortion charges.

The FBI arrested the four ex-councilmen, including Ms. Harper, Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes, and Gary Johnson, in 2020, accusing them of taking up to $35,000 in cash and bribes in exchange for council votes and support. The criminal probe began in 2018 and was originally just an investigation of Mr. Riley, who the FBI claims had been soliciting bribes since 2013.

“The indictment alleges that each of the four defendants received bribes in exchange for their official influence, support, and votes,” the prosecution’s statement said. “Specifically, it is alleged that local residents/business owners met with the defendants or their co-conspirators and provided them cash, checks, money orders, or meals in exchange for their official influence, support, and votes on various projects. These projects included opening and operating online gambling businesses and increased road access to their business.”

Investigators cited at least five council votes regarding online gambling businesses that may have been swayed by cash or other items of value. Mr. Riley faces the most charges, including multiple counts of conspiracy and extortion. Ms. Harper, Mr. Johnson, and Mr. Sykes also face multiple counts of each.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts, and the deadline to take a plea agreement has passed.

Richard Kerger, one of Mr. Johnson’s defense attorneys, said summonses for potential jurors have already been mailed and that more than 800 people will be summoned from the entire northern district of Ohio. The district extends to Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. The first group of potential jurors will be brought in for screening Dec. 19-20 in groups of 30 to 50 at a time.

Ms. Harper is alleged to have received the most money from the scheme — nearly $16,000 in total. She was also the only defendant to hire a jury consultant for the trial.

“It is alleged that during the substantially same period, Yvonne Harper conspired or agreed with others to threaten injury to the property and reputation of a local business owner with the intent to extort money from him,” the prosecution’s statement continued. “Specifically, count 13 alleges that Harper and others used a series of in-person meetings and telephone calls to tell a local business owner that they had the political and social power to ruin his reputation and business if they did not receive $3,000.”

The statement asserted that the business owner did end up paying the $3,000.

Mr. Kerger said that while the jury consultant is specifically working for Ms. Harper and her lawyers, the other defendants may still benefit from the consultant’s services.

“If one defendant has something and there’s no hostility between the defendants, we get the benefit of it,” Mr. Kerger said. “She’s not working for us, but at the same time we can provide input and look at her input and make decisions. It’s not a wall against us, but we don’t get walled off.”

Despite countless delays and continuances, Mr. Kerger asserted the Jan. 9 trial date stood firm as of Thursday. The trial is expected to take five weeks in the U.S. District Court’s Toledo courthouse before Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick, and much of the time budget depends on the audio recordings of conversations, Mr. Kerger said.

The jury selection process for this case is difficult because of the trial’s expected duration. However, Mr. Kerger said selection should be complete by Jan. 11, so opening statements can begin.

“A case of that length at that time of year, you may have a lot of people that just aren’t available,” Mr. Kerger said.

“The first week in January, the lawyers and the judge are [going to] meet to discuss the people who have hardships — ‘I’m gonna have open-heart surgery in the middle of the trial,’ ‘I’ve got a prepaid vacation,’ ‘I’ve got to take care of my aunt who’s dying,’ things like that that you’re [going to] let people off for,” he continued. “Then we don’t have to have them come in to go through the jury selection process.”

Despite the case’s publicity, Mr. Kerger wasn’t particularly worried about jurors knowing too much about it to participate.

“I’ve had a number of high-profile cases,” he said. Public knowledge is generally not a problem, he also said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case Friday afternoon.