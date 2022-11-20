ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Additional details released about ex-councilmen's bribery case

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx4Ko_0jHu8Jcj00

More details have been released about the criminal case against Yvonne Harper, one of four former Toledo City councilmen facing federal charges of conspiracy and extortion in relation to an alleged years-long bribery scandal.

In a statement of the case filed last week by the Toledo office of the U.S. Attorney, Ms. Harper’s role in the alleged scheme was described differently than that of her co-defendants. She’s also the only defendant facing conspiracy to commit extortion charges.

The FBI arrested the four ex-councilmen, including Ms. Harper, Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes, and Gary Johnson, in 2020, accusing them of taking up to $35,000 in cash and bribes in exchange for council votes and support. The criminal probe began in 2018 and was originally just an investigation of Mr. Riley, who the FBI claims had been soliciting bribes since 2013.

“The indictment alleges that each of the four defendants received bribes in exchange for their official influence, support, and votes,” the prosecution’s statement said. “Specifically, it is alleged that local residents/business owners met with the defendants or their co-conspirators and provided them cash, checks, money orders, or meals in exchange for their official influence, support, and votes on various projects. These projects included opening and operating online gambling businesses and increased road access to their business.”

Investigators cited at least five council votes regarding online gambling businesses that may have been swayed by cash or other items of value. Mr. Riley faces the most charges, including multiple counts of conspiracy and extortion. Ms. Harper, Mr. Johnson, and Mr. Sykes also face multiple counts of each.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts, and the deadline to take a plea agreement has passed.

Richard Kerger, one of Mr. Johnson’s defense attorneys, said summonses for potential jurors have already been mailed and that more than 800 people will be summoned from the entire northern district of Ohio. The district extends to Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. The first group of potential jurors will be brought in for screening Dec. 19-20 in groups of 30 to 50 at a time.

Ms. Harper is alleged to have received the most money from the scheme — nearly $16,000 in total. She was also the only defendant to hire a jury consultant for the trial.

“It is alleged that during the substantially same period, Yvonne Harper conspired or agreed with others to threaten injury to the property and reputation of a local business owner with the intent to extort money from him,” the prosecution’s statement continued. “Specifically, count 13 alleges that Harper and others used a series of in-person meetings and telephone calls to tell a local business owner that they had the political and social power to ruin his reputation and business if they did not receive $3,000.”

The statement asserted that the business owner did end up paying the $3,000.

Mr. Kerger said that while the jury consultant is specifically working for Ms. Harper and her lawyers, the other defendants may still benefit from the consultant’s services.

“If one defendant has something and there’s no hostility between the defendants, we get the benefit of it,” Mr. Kerger said. “She’s not working for us, but at the same time we can provide input and look at her input and make decisions. It’s not a wall against us, but we don’t get walled off.”

Despite countless delays and continuances, Mr. Kerger asserted the Jan. 9 trial date stood firm as of Thursday. The trial is expected to take five weeks in the U.S. District Court’s Toledo courthouse before Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick, and much of the time budget depends on the audio recordings of conversations, Mr. Kerger said.

The jury selection process for this case is difficult because of the trial’s expected duration. However, Mr. Kerger said selection should be complete by Jan. 11, so opening statements can begin.

“A case of that length at that time of year, you may have a lot of people that just aren’t available,” Mr. Kerger said.

“The first week in January, the lawyers and the judge are [going to] meet to discuss the people who have hardships — ‘I’m gonna have open-heart surgery in the middle of the trial,’ ‘I’ve got a prepaid vacation,’ ‘I’ve got to take care of my aunt who’s dying,’ things like that that you’re [going to] let people off for,” he continued. “Then we don’t have to have them come in to go through the jury selection process.”

Despite the case’s publicity, Mr. Kerger wasn’t particularly worried about jurors knowing too much about it to participate.

“I’ve had a number of high-profile cases,” he said. Public knowledge is generally not a problem, he also said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case Friday afternoon.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Ohio man granted new trial in 2006 triple murder freed after plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man granted a new trial in the murders of three men in Ohio more than a decade and a half ago has been released after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Stoney Thompson, 43, was originally sentenced in Lucas County to three consecutive life terms in the October 2006 slayings […]
TOLEDO, OH
WTAP

Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Tyveair Traykies Ross-Wilkins, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. On Tuesday, November...
PARKERSBURG, WV
TaxBuzz

​​Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes

A Southfield, Michigan woman is facing 43 felony charges after committing numerous tax crimes. According to an official release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Lori Bradford, 55, was arraigned on November 17 in Oakland County's 46th District Court on the following charges:
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WTOL 11

Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun

MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun. Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Penta finds school shooter threat not credible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center’s crisis intervention team found a message about a shooting written on school property not credible on Monday, according to a message school leaders sent to families. Penta remained in session. School leaders said someone reported a message reading “school shooting at 2pm”...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Ohio woman killed in head-on crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy