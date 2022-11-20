Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio’s Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs and services at Homes for Families, which helps low-wage […]
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
Right-wing Silicon Valley hijacking Ohio’s future
At any given moment in the motion of history – especially during those distinguished times often characterized as “unprecedented” or “extraordinary” – it’s far too common, almost expected, to hear an idiom popularized by Fredric Jameson: “It’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.”
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus remains one of hottest U.S. housing markets despite dip in new listings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the nation’s hottest housing markets in consecutive months, even as prices for homes have decreased in four straight months, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for October found the average sales price...
crawfordcountynow.com
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS—Diamond Wipes International announced that they have completed a nearly five-million-dollar project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ. “Diamond Wipes is growing, and the Bucyrus location generates about 20%...
Here’s Proof That You Can (But Shouldn’t) Stack Two Modular Homes
In honor of this weekend's Michigan v. Ohio State game, we thought we'd take a look at something that has been 'created' in Ohio that is sure to make you do a double-take. This home in Cardington, Ohio is proof that just because you can do something, doesn't necessarily mean you should do it. (The same rule applies to all-you-can-eat buffets.) Cardington is about 100 miles from the Michigan/Ohio state line.
New Albany man accused in $10 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A New Albany investment manager was arrested and accused of taking part in a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme. Rathnakishore Giri, 27, of is accused of promising investors that he would “generate lucrative returns with no risk to their principal investment amount, which he guaranteed to return,” according to a release […]
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
EPA orders Ohio coal plant to stop dumping toxic sludge
COLUMBUS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant to stop dumping a toxic byproduct into an unlined pond on site, one of the first significant crackdowns under a 2015 rule. In an order last week, the agency gave operators of the Gen. James...
myfox28columbus.com
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99/gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the week of Thanksgiving, Sheetz is reducing the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon. The price will be available at 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells the gasoline through the app and website. The promotion will run through Nov. 28.
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
Pickerington Food Pantry deals with possible domain hack
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — “We’ve got families and seniors who have to make a choice between medication, food and a gift for a loved one,” Vanessa Niekamp said. Niekamp is the executive director of the Pickerington Food Pantry. She says 75 meals have been delivered to clients ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving. She’s extra thankful after a recent technical snag.
$1 million government imposter scheme busted in Dublin, lands man prison time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Monday for conspiring with others to trick victims into mailing more than $1 million by pretending to be federal government officials. Sagarkumar Patel, 29, of Bristol, Pennsylvania was sentence in U.S. District Court today to 36 months in prison for multiple counts of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
1808Delaware
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.http://1808delaware.com
Comments / 0