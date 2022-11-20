ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

WDTN

Ohio’s Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs and services at Homes for Families, which helps low-wage […]
OHIO STATE
Matter News

Right-wing Silicon Valley hijacking Ohio’s future

At any given moment in the motion of history – especially during those distinguished times often characterized as “unprecedented” or “extraordinary” – it’s far too common, almost expected, to hear an idiom popularized by Fredric Jameson: “It’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.”
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion

BUCYRUS—Diamond Wipes International announced that they have completed a nearly five-million-dollar project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ. “Diamond Wipes is growing, and the Bucyrus location generates about 20%...
BUCYRUS, OH
1470 WFNT

Here’s Proof That You Can (But Shouldn’t) Stack Two Modular Homes

In honor of this weekend's Michigan v. Ohio State game, we thought we'd take a look at something that has been 'created' in Ohio that is sure to make you do a double-take. This home in Cardington, Ohio is proof that just because you can do something, doesn't necessarily mean you should do it. (The same rule applies to all-you-can-eat buffets.) Cardington is about 100 miles from the Michigan/Ohio state line.
CARDINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany man accused in $10 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A New Albany investment manager was arrested and accused of taking part in a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme. Rathnakishore Giri, 27, of is accused of promising investors that he would “generate lucrative returns with no risk to their principal investment amount, which he guaranteed to return,” according to a release […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Cleveland.com

EPA orders Ohio coal plant to stop dumping toxic sludge

COLUMBUS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Ohio’s largest coal-fired power plant to stop dumping a toxic byproduct into an unlined pond on site, one of the first significant crackdowns under a 2015 rule. In an order last week, the agency gave operators of the Gen. James...
CHESHIRE, OH
The Center Square

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
MANSFIELD, OH
10TV

Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99/gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the week of Thanksgiving, Sheetz is reducing the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon. The price will be available at 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells the gasoline through the app and website. The promotion will run through Nov. 28.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pickerington Food Pantry deals with possible domain hack

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — “We’ve got families and seniors who have to make a choice between medication, food and a gift for a loved one,” Vanessa Niekamp said. Niekamp is the executive director of the Pickerington Food Pantry. She says 75 meals have been delivered to clients ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving. She’s extra thankful after a recent technical snag.
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
