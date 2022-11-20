ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Kathleen Cummings
6d ago

An unusually beautiful November day in San Diego. Another crazy attack to scar the day. People are becoming more desperate in front of our eyes. Shamefully not America’s Finest City.

Brenda Barton-Espino
6d ago

y'all Let it happen.... hotdogs are sold Inside the park.... get em off the streets!

San Diego Channel

San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Woman killed after plowing through red light in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Man hospitalized after gunshot wound to head in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man was shot in the head Friday in the City Heights area, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue in the Teralta West neighborhood, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids

Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
