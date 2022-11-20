Read full article on original website
Kathleen Cummings
6d ago
An unusually beautiful November day in San Diego. Another crazy attack to scar the day. People are becoming more desperate in front of our eyes. Shamefully not America’s Finest City.
Reply
2
Brenda Barton-Espino
6d ago
y'all Let it happen.... hotdogs are sold Inside the park.... get em off the streets!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Channel
San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
San Diego police searching for suspect who shot walking partner in head in Teralta West
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a person responsible for shooting a man in the head late Friday night in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego, according to police. San Diego police responded to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue in Teralta West around...
KESQ
Dramatic Imperial Beach rescue attempt that left two people dead caught on camera
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KFMB) — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials. Border Patrol initially responded to reports of an attempted smuggling mission around 6 a.m. just...
San Diego PD: Dispute leads to stabbing in Teralta East; 1 injured, 1 arrested
A man is hospitalized and another has been charged after an argument between two friends led to a stabbing in San Diego's Teralta East neighborhood Friday evening.
kusi.com
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
San Diego Channel
Thanksgiving Miracle: Retired officer searches for four months in the wild and finds runaway cat
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This cat all cozied up in her San Diego home, just spent four months in the wild. Her name is Max. She ran away from her owners, Nori and Mike Johnson, while they were all camping at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. “She ran...
triton.news
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
Man Walking on Street in Teralta West Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.
Man shot while walking home in Southcrest
A 29-year-old man was shot in a Southcrest neighborhood on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Woman killed after plowing through red light in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
Motorcyclist killed in Chula Vista crash
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a compact SUV in Chula Vista on Saturday, said police.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
2 dead after panga capsizes off Imperial Beach
An early morning started off quick in Imperial Beach on Saturday. Around 6 a.m. Imperial Beach Fire and Rescue responded to a panga that tipped over near Cortez Avenue and Seacoast Drive. Officials say several people were on board.
Caught on camera: Ocean Beach man attacked by group of homeless people
A man is recovering from serious injuries after he was seen on camera being brutally attacked by a group of homeless men in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood last Friday night.
2 People Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)
The Oceanside Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, at around 8:30 p.m.
Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
fox5sandiego.com
Man hospitalized after gunshot wound to head in City Heights
SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man was shot in the head Friday in the City Heights area, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue in the Teralta West neighborhood, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids
Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
Man falls from El Cajon roof after setting himself on fire and hitting himself in head with hammer
EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was taken to an area hospital Thursday night after falling from a roof with self-inflected wounds from a hammer, screwdriver, and fire, according to El Cajon police. El Cajon police officers, Heartland, San Miguel, and Santee Fire Department were dispatched to the 600...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 10