Orlando, FL

NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Where's Magic Big Man Bol Bol?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tc0GX_0jHu6iqs00

Bol Bol has been one of the biggest surprises for the Orlando Magic this season. But is he the most improved player in the NBA?

ORLANDO - Bol Bol has been one of the brightest spots for the Orlando Magic in the first 16 games of the season.

So far, Bol is averaging 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds this season, far better than what he was able to do in his first three NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets. In Saturday's loss against the Indiana Pacers , Bol scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, his fourth double-double in his last five games.

His numbers are one of the biggest jumps in the NBA, placing him in line to be one of the top candidates for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Bol currently has the sixth-best odds to be the Most Improved Player of the Year at +4200, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . Bol ranks behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers).

The difference between Bol and the others is there was some semblance of potential shown last season or earlier. For Bol, this is the first year he's enjoyed individual success in the league, making the jump from borderline benchwarmer to key role player.

Bol and the Magic face the Pacers Monday night at 7 p.m.

