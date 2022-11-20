ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC Tells Boebert, ‘You Don’t Get to Thoughts and Prayers Your Way Out of’ LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

By Peter Wade
 3 days ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Rep. Lauren Boebert for her weak response to a Saturday night shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least five dead and 18 injured. Boebert — who is a gun enthusiast , former owner of gun-themed restaurant Shooters Grill and spreader of lies about LGBTQ “grooming” — took to Twitter to call the shooting “absolutely awful” while merely offering “prayers” to the victims and their families.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to the Republican congresswoman, writing, “You have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws.”

“You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this,” she added. “Look inward and change.”

Not only is Boebert blindly pro-gun, she has also spread vicious, dangerous lies that LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. are “grooming” children. A report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Human Rights Campaign found that Boebert was the third most influential Twitter account in the U.S. that spread the harmful and false “groomer narrative.” Her GOP colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, was ranked number one. Meanwhile, hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people have been rising in areas of the U.S. and internationally . Experts have been warning that increases in anti-LGBTQ hate speech online can be seen as calls to action for extremists and extremist groups.

Boebert campaigned on her love of guns and when she was first elected, she pledged in an ad that she would “carry my Glock to Congress.” Following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as advocates called for stricter gun safety laws, Boebert posted on Twitter, saying, “You can’t legislate away evil.”

“Why even be in Congress if you don’t believe in doing your job?” Ocasio-Cortez responded to Boebert at the time. “Just quit and let someone who actually gives a damn do it instead of acting like a useless piece of furniture when babies are shot with AR-15s that we let teen boys impulse buy before they can legally have a beer.”

Comments / 27

BlankoSama
3d ago

what, take a page out of AOC's book and stage a fake photo op at a parking lot calling it the border while fake crying. or how about the fake arrest. 😂🤣

Reply
12
Alex Hart
3d ago

hey noone cares about ppls personal choices in life but when your pushing your personal life on others trying to force exceptance thats just as wrong as anyone hating on someone's life choices so it goes both ways, besides saying prayers and tjoughts go out to someone no matter who isnt wrong you dems only say thing to benefit you to get what you want then its ghost from you hypicrites especially during election cycles so dont tell us were wrong when you guys do the same thing but for nefarious reason

Reply
12
duckduck
2d ago

AOC knows NOTHING about the power of prayer! That is the only thing we have to fight against the dark, satanic world, she lives in! Four college students were stabbed to death in Idaho, many others, including a 9 year old boy have been viciously stabbed, while shopping or going about their business. Is she going to try to ban knives too? She is in the party that said nothing when rioters were burning, looting & killing! She wants to ban cops! AOC IS A LYING HYPOCRITE!!

Reply(1)
7
 

