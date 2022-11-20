1 dead, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits group standing on I-20 shoulder

One person is dead and two others were critically injured after being struck by a vehicle along I-20 East in DeKalb County early Saturday morning, according to police.

DeKalb officers were responding to a vehicle crash on the interstate at Turner Hill Road, between Lithonia and Conyers, just before 2:15 a.m., police said. While on their way there, they got another call letting them know that three people who were involved in the wreck were standing outside their vehicles when they were struck by another vehicle.

When police arrived, they found victims on both sides of the interstate, according to a statement. A 21-year-old man, whose name was not released, was already dead, and two women — one in her 20s and the other in her 40s — were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The interstate was shut down in both directions for a number of hours as police conducted the investigation.

Police did not say whether the driver of the final vehicle in the incident remained at the scene or if they will face any charges. What led to either crash was not disclosed.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

