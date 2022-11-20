ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist

Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially, reports said that Justin Fields […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills

The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces […] The post Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss

The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts failed to build on their Week 10 win after they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 3-6-1, the Colts are still in second place in the AFC South. Here are the four Colts most to blame for their Week […] The post 4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Eagles, Nick Sirianni hire fired Colts coach but it’s not Frank Reich

After securing a huge win over Indianapolis in the name of Frank Reich, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has decided to pick the bones of the pre-Jeff Saturday Colts by hiring one of the franchise’s recently fired coaches. Super Bowl LII champion Frank Reich come one down… wait, it isn’t Reich? Then who did […] The post Eagles, Nick Sirianni hire fired Colts coach but it’s not Frank Reich appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rams’ woes get even worse with season-ending injury update

The Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 season has not gone to plan, and matters were only made worse following a brutal season-ending injury blow sustained by the defense. On Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported that Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson would be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn meniscus during the loss against the Saints in Week 11.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals true nature of thumb injury, stance on surgery

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped a grim revelation on his injured thumb while talking to the media on Wednesday. Via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers confirmed the suspicions that he’s been dealing with a broken thumb this season, indicating it’s been broken since Week 5. When asked about potentially undergoing surgery, […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals true nature of thumb injury, stance on surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets mysterious injury update from John Harbaugh

Despite numerous injuries to key offensive players this season, the Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 NFL season has largely been a success. The team currently sits atop the AFC North division with a record of 7-3. As head coach John Harbaugh and the team prepare for a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the […] The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets mysterious injury update from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX

