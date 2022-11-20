It’s go time for Furniture and Things Community Event Center

Elk River event center’s sluggish start due to pandemic to get ARPA assist on fund balance

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

Money was the theme of the Nov. 7 Elk River City Council work session, with reviewing the Furniture and Things Community Event Center fund balance, 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan projects and the 2023 budget on the agenda.

At the work session, the council discussed using American Rescue Plan Act funds to restore the ice arena fund balance. ARPA was intended to provide relief from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to council documents, prior to 2019 the fund carried a sizable fund balance. Only one rink was in operation in 2019-2020 but the facility had the same operational costs. Then there was the pandemic in 2020, which caused the facility to close and then open with restrictions that affected how much ice time was sold. Until 2021, operational costs for utilities and staffing were offset with the fund balance, according to council documents.

“We got behind the eight ball right from the start, but going forward, we’ve got to be held to a higher standard here,” Mayor John Dietz said. “We have to start making this thing great. … It’s unfair to put that burden on us from the past couple years because we couldn’t stay open, we had to pay people – reimburse that, get back to square one, but now we’ve got to do a lot better going forward.”

City staff said Elk River received almost $2.8 million in ARPA funds, with $400,000 of that designated for a broadband project and $300,000 for the general fund in 2023. That leaves $2.1 million to be spent by the end of 2024 or have contracts signed for the use of those funds by the end of 2024.

“When you look at the fundamentals of this consideration, this is a standalone business venture that had significant revenue impacts as a result of the mandates and being shut down,” Council member Matt Westgaard said during the work session. “(If it were a private business) it would be eligible for some funding to replenish its coffers.”

The finance department will prepare to transfer funds from ARPA to restore the fund balance.

Dietz said he would like to also have a discussion about if ARPA funds should be used to pay for a new aerial ladder truck for the fire department.

At the Nov. 7 work session, the council also discussed:

•The 2023 budget. In September, the council approved a maximum levy of $15.2 million with a preliminary general fund budget of $20.5 million. Since then, adjustments of more than $107,000 were made to bring the proposed levy to $15 million with an estimated tax rate of 39.6%. The adjustments include $45,000 in revenue increases and $62,150 in expenditures reductions. The reductions came from decreases in supplies and fuel costs. If a house valued at $250,000 didn’t change, the property tax would go down by $102. However, city staff said homes increased on average by 19%. If a home valued at $263,000 was now valued at $340,000, the property tax for that home would increase $224. City staff said the budget increase is mainly inflationary increases and costs from the added park amenities and city facilities.

•The 2023 projects outlined in the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. Projects are reviewed annually and updated within the CIP. 2023 projects include IT hardware and software replacement, YAC shade structure and maintenance garage, security camera, athletic fields master plan, Lions Park playground, trunk sewer improvements, and more. The projects the council discussed will still go through the regular approval process.