Thanks for reading Good Taste, your weekly peak into the Bay Area food world. Today, we’re sharing an itinerary for being a sugar fiend while riding Muni’s new 1.7 mile long Central Subway extension of the T Third line, which brings four new stops to San Francisco via Fourth and Stockton Streets: Chinatown-Rose Pak, Union Square/Market, Yerba Buena/Moscone Center, and Fourth/Brannan. Weekend only service is currently in effect, with full service expected on January 7. Until then, try this crawl on a Saturday!

