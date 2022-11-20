ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
‘A Taylor Swift Rave’ Coming to Downtown San Francisco

Swifties rejoice! If you missed your chance to nab tickets to The Eras Tour—which sold out instantaneously last week—you can still shake it off to all of Tay Tay’s biggest hits at the recently announced “Taylor Rave,” which comes to San Francisco’s August Hall on Feb. 3. (See the flyer below the info box.)
Good Taste: A sweet Central Subway food crawl

Thanks for reading Good Taste, your weekly peak into the Bay Area food world. Today, we’re sharing an itinerary for being a sugar fiend while riding Muni’s new 1.7 mile long Central Subway extension of the T Third line, which brings four new stops to San Francisco via Fourth and Stockton Streets: Chinatown-Rose Pak, Union Square/Market, Yerba Buena/Moscone Center, and Fourth/Brannan. Weekend only service is currently in effect, with full service expected on January 7. Until then, try this crawl on a Saturday!
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
San Francisco to hand out $1,200 a month to transgender residents

Those who manage to escape the San Francisco Bay Area (myself included) often regale our new neighbors with terrifying tales of the leftist homeland: homeless encampments, poop-tracking apps, and $4,000 rent, held together with crime and overpriced coffee. But for those who live in neighborhoods that continue to cling to...
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy

Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
73 Great Holiday Gifts Made in the Bay Area

Give our beloved Bay Area the greatest gift of all this season: Shop local!. We've rounded up a pile of perfect presents at every budget from local artists, makers, small businesses, and brands. There's something for everyone: foodies, design junkies, culture vultures, style mavens, wellness warriors, littles, and wanderlusters. Plus, a few of our favorite NorCal nonprofits that deserve your seasonal donations.
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway

Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
