Woman jailed for suspected human trafficking, family says her 'intentions were pure'
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a suspected human trafficking case. Last week, a 52-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly forcing six undocumented immigrants to work for pennies an hour. Now, the woman’s family is speaking up. In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, loved...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested again after threatening former DA Nico LaHood, court files show
San Antonio – A woman was arrested Tuesday for violating her bond on a charge of retaliation against the former Bexar County district attorney. Rebekah Arreguin, 55, is accused of threatening to harm attorney Nico LaHood and his family. According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Arreguin called LaHood’s...
tpr.org
Bexar County's newest district judge makes history as he brings justice, order
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. One by one, three shackled boys shuffled into a Bexar County juvenile courtroom. They wore dark blue prison outfits and morose faces as they were directed to seats along one side of the room.
tpr.org
Erik Cantu Jr., teen shot by former SAPD officer James Brennand, is back home from the hospital
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Erik Cantu Jr., the teen shot by former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand, was discharged from the hospital and returned to his home.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
tpr.org
Suspected gunman in Colorado Springs LGBTQ night club shooting spent much of his life in San Antonio
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The suspected gunman in the shooting that killed five people and injured nearly two dozen at the Club Q LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs grew up for much of his life in San Antonio under a different name, according to county records.
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s Strip bar owners rally for Colorado victims while SAPD increases patrols amid shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has bar and club owners on the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio rallying together to reassure patrons that all are welcome to their establishments. Aaron Pena owns the Squeezebox on the strip, and like many...
KSAT 12
Program for severe mental illness finds success through involvement of a judge
SAN ANTONIO – Eric Smith began his life as a talented and gifted student, but severe bipolar disorder took over in his teenage years. Fast forward through a bout of addiction, which was co-occurring with severe mental illness, and he was eventually living out of his car and dealing with episodes of psychosis.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
CBS Austin
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu back home more than 7 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is out of the hospital and back home with his family more than seven weeks after being shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to his mother, Victoria Casarez. Casarez told KSAT her son is on...
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
KSAT 12
Good Samaritan arrives in time to save stabbing victim, ends up late for work
SAN ANTONIO – What began as a normal work day for Chris Caruso took a very different turn as he approached his usual downtown bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Within a split second of arriving in the 900 block of W. Martin Street, Caruso had to go into life-saving mode and help a man who had been attacked.
KTSA
Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
news4sanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
1 Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Guadalupe County (Guadalupe County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash between an 18-wheeler and a box trailer on Tuesday morning in Guadalupe County. According to Cpl. Billie Watson, a decedent was driving a box truck when it crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by a student.
KSAT 12
Sheriff warns public of phone scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a Scam Alert Sunday, warning residents of scammers calling and impersonating “high-ranking members” who claim to have a warrant for their arrest. BCSO said scammers are telling people they missed court or jury duty and are threatening to...
Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns of telephone scams
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is warning folks about phone calls that are total scams. BCSO says that any calls from ”high ranking members” of the BCSO who claim to have a warrant for your arrest are scams. "Scammers are even working on Sundays...
