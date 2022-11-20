ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Suspected gunman in Colorado Springs LGBTQ night club shooting spent much of his life in San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The suspected gunman in the shooting that killed five people and injured nearly two dozen at the Club Q LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs grew up for much of his life in San Antonio under a different name, according to county records.
Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified

SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
