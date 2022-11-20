Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Gingerbread Cake, Spiked Agua Fresca, and More at ¡Viva Navidad! Cart for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Around Disney California Adventure, the outdoor vending carts are serving up seasonal treats, including Gingerbread Cake, Bean & Cheese Pupusa, and Calidad Spiked Sparkling Agua Fresca. Menu for Outdoor Vending Carts at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Gingerbread Cake – $8.00. 🆕 Bean &...
Beloved ride to return to Disneyland California Adventure
Lunar New Year and Food and Wine festivities will return to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023, the theme park announced Monday. Lunar New Year celebrations will take place from Jan. 20 to Feb. 15 at Disney’s California Adventure Park. The upcoming festivities will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, along with the Year of […]
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: A Popular Ride Is Returning to Disneyland Resort for a Limited Time!
Disney just announced the DATES for 2 festivals that will return to Disneyland in 2023!. The Lunar New Year festival will be from January 20th through February 15th, 2023. And the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 3rd through April 25th, 2023. During the Food & Wine Festival, one popular attraction will be returning for a limited time!
WDW News Today
More New 2022 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland
Christmastime is in full swing at Disneyland, and we are finding new holiday merchandise all the time! Check out these new holiday items we found!. This set of four ornaments features Mickey and Minnie Mouse!. A retro Mickey is on a shimmering green ornament. Retro Minnie is stringing lights on...
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake for the Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta is serving up two seasonal offerings this holiday season at Disney California Adventure: a Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake. Tomato Sauce with Ham, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Pepperoni, topped with Mozzarella. The Four-Meat Pizza is returning to the menu for the holidays. There’s not anything...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Pork Belly Mac N’ Cheese Joins Returning Favorites for the Holidays at Universal Studios Florida
The food truck in San Francisco has returned at Universal Studios Florida to bring a new Pork Belly Mac ‘n Cheese to the holiday menus. 2022 Holiday Menu for the San Francisco Food Truck at Universal Studios Florida. Food:. 🆕 Pork Belly Mac n’ Cheese – $12.99...
WDW News Today
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022
Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
disneyfoodblog.com
We Want To Personally Thank Whoever Created the NEW Disney Pretzel
The Festival of Holidays has begun, and there’s lots of merchandise and snacks to find throughout the season. So, come along with us as we check out a NEW festive treat over in Disney California Adventure park!. This is the Atomic Pretzel from Pym’s Test Kitchen! It’s an apple-bacon...
WDW News Today
New 2022 Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler Available at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is showing up all over Disney Parks, and today we found this holiday themed Disney Vacation Club Tervis tumbler! We found this inside Acorns Gifts and Goods at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler — $29.99. This red tumbler...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Haunted Mansion-Inspired Bride Churro Hurries Back for the Holidays at Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion-inspired Bride Churro is back for the holidays at Disneyland. You can pick up this sweet treat at the churro cart in Critter Country. Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar. It has quite the ghostly pallor and we’re pleased to say we really enjoyed...
WDW News Today
Lunar New Year Celebration and Food & Wine Festival Return in 2023 to Disney California Adventure
Two fan-favorite events will be returning to the Disneyland Resort starting in January 2023 – the Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. We are excited to share that two limited-time festivals will be returning to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023. The Lunar...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Discounts Now Being Offered to Disney Vacation Club Members for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
In a (not-so-surprising) turn of events, the first discount has been released for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Disney Vacation Club Members are receiving e-mails offering 30% off original Points Chart values on select cruises. Bookings can be made with points or a combination of points and cash. This offer...
WDW News Today
NEW Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Sail Into Walt Disney World
Sail away with Mickey and friends using this new “Steamboat Willie” Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet from Walt Disney World. The backpack was in Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. Like the original “Steamboat Willie” short, the...
