REVIEW: Gingerbread Cake, Spiked Agua Fresca, and More at ¡Viva Navidad! Cart for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure

Around Disney California Adventure, the outdoor vending carts are serving up seasonal treats, including Gingerbread Cake, Bean & Cheese Pupusa, and Calidad Spiked Sparkling Agua Fresca. Menu for Outdoor Vending Carts at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Gingerbread Cake – $8.00. 🆕 Bean &...
Beloved ride to return to Disneyland California Adventure

Lunar New Year and Food and Wine festivities will return to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023, the theme park announced Monday. Lunar New Year celebrations will take place from Jan. 20 to Feb. 15 at Disney’s California Adventure Park. The upcoming festivities will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, along with the Year of […]
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride

The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland

If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
NEWS: A Popular Ride Is Returning to Disneyland Resort for a Limited Time!

Disney just announced the DATES for 2 festivals that will return to Disneyland in 2023!. The Lunar New Year festival will be from January 20th through February 15th, 2023. And the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 3rd through April 25th, 2023. During the Food & Wine Festival, one popular attraction will be returning for a limited time!
More New 2022 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland

Christmastime is in full swing at Disneyland, and we are finding new holiday merchandise all the time! Check out these new holiday items we found!. This set of four ornaments features Mickey and Minnie Mouse!. A retro Mickey is on a shimmering green ornament. Retro Minnie is stringing lights on...
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District

Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022

Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
We Want To Personally Thank Whoever Created the NEW Disney Pretzel

The Festival of Holidays has begun, and there’s lots of merchandise and snacks to find throughout the season. So, come along with us as we check out a NEW festive treat over in Disney California Adventure park!. This is the Atomic Pretzel from Pym’s Test Kitchen! It’s an apple-bacon...
NEW Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Sail Into Walt Disney World

Sail away with Mickey and friends using this new “Steamboat Willie” Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet from Walt Disney World. The backpack was in Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. Like the original “Steamboat Willie” short, the...

