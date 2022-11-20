ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6bQs_0jHu4XAB00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night.

Man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct in Bessemer

According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment at the complex. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced Patterson dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests there may have been an altercation between family members prior to the shooting. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

BPD searching for brother of man killed in weekend shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson. According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus. UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect, 20, indicted in May slaying of 45-year-old Birmingham woman

A 20-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman who was found unresponsive after her vehicle crashed into a stop sign. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the capital murder indictment against Stephone Danie Byrd on Oct. 20, according to newly released court records. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Calera PD Chief speaks after officer hurt during Monday morning police chase

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A police officer was hospitalized and two people arrested after a high-speed police chase early Monday morning along I-65 South. The chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in the Jemison area in Chilton County at around 3:30 a.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the Calera Police Department, and […]
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Several apartments damaged in overnight fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had to get medical treatment when a fire broke out at a Birmingham apartment complex in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews said heavy fire and smoke were showing when they arrived just before 3 a.m. at the Adona Apartments located at 1400 Aspen Run.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Pell City hit-and-run victim was a Waffle House legend

PELL CITY, Ala. — Rebekah Poe was an institution at Pell City's Waffle House. Having worked there for three decades, her name now graces a restaurant window, flanked by two angels. "A loss of life is tragic in any circumstance. But this family was special to Pell City," Pell...
PELL CITY, AL
CBS42.com

Morris man struck, killed on Highway 31

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford was struck by a vehicle while in the 8400 block of Hwy 31 around 7 p.m. Bradford was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Monday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
GARDENDALE, AL
CBS 42

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car theft is up 12% in Birmingham this year, with over a thousand cars stolen in 2022 already. Unfortunately, officers say some of you are making it easier for would be thieves. It seems easy enough, but by simply removing your keys from the vehicle, you...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy