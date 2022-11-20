ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
fox13memphis.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot

Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
whio.com

1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into Dayton home

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a truck hits a home in Dayton. Crews responded to a reported vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Drive just before 3:00 a.m. according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton Monday night. >>Centerville man facing federal charge for making threats to commit school shooting. Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Allwen Drive around 7:40 p.m. near Brookside Drive and Emerson Avenue, according to Montgomery...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man killed in Troy crash ID’d

In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit

TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Ohio Police Department needs your help!

The Greenville Ohio Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred earlier today (11/21) from within our city at the Greenville Eagles in which a large sum of cash was taken. If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle he was driving,...
GREENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy