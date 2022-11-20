Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
whio.com
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury
DAYTON — A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. Roger Dean Gillispie, served 20 years in prison for the rape and kidnappings of three women in Miami and Harrison Townships that he did not commit.
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
Huber Heights Police addressing increase in teens with guns
The number of teens carrying handguns has increased 41% over the last 20 years, according to a recent study. Huber Heights Police say after a couple incidents at Wayne football games, they're working to address the issue.
peakofohio.com
Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot
Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Dayton homicide unit investigating death of person found over the weekend
DAYTON — Dayton Police discovered a missing vehicle linked to a potential homicide Tuesday morning. Authorities were dispatched on Sunday, November 20, at around 10:30 p.m. to “a person down complaint” in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive, the Dayton Police spokesperson informed News Center 7. When...
whio.com
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into Dayton home
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a truck hits a home in Dayton. Crews responded to a reported vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Drive just before 3:00 a.m. according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck...
UPDATE: Hunter locates suspect in high-speed pursuit that injured Clark County deputy
CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. The suspect involved in a traffic stop and pursuit that resulted in an injured deputy has been taken into custody, the Clark County Sheriff Office confirmed. A former Clark County commissioner was in a deer stand in a wooded area when he...
At least 1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton Monday night. >>Centerville man facing federal charge for making threats to commit school shooting. Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Allwen Drive around 7:40 p.m. near Brookside Drive and Emerson Avenue, according to Montgomery...
Man killed in Troy crash ID’d
In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit
TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Not guilty plea entered for man accused of Butler Twp. quadruple fatal shooting; $10M bond remains
DAYTON — The man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. in August will remain jailed on a $10 million bond. Stephen Marlow, 39, appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court virtually Tuesday morning for his arraignment. There, Marlow stood mute and Judge Dennis Adkins entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department needs your help!
The Greenville Ohio Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred earlier today (11/21) from within our city at the Greenville Eagles in which a large sum of cash was taken. If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle he was driving,...
Comments / 0