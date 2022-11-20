ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Rep. Adam Schiff says reinstating Trump on Twitter was a 'terrible mistake': 'It just underscores the erratic leadership of Twitter now under Musk'

By Pocharapon Neammanee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKdOJ_0jHu3zVM00
House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Third Hearing

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

  • Adam Schiff said on Sunday that reinstating former President Trump suspended Twitter account was a "terrible mistake."
  • Schiff said that it contradicted Elon Musk's plans for the future of Twitter.
  • Trump said on Saturday that he has no reason to return to Twitter.

Rep. Adam Schiff said on Sunday that reinstating former President Trump suspended Twitter account was a "terrible mistake."

"As we showed in the January 6th hearings, the president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol, his comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence's life in danger," Schiff said on ABC's "This Week,"

"He showed no remorse about that. He continues to lie about his actions on that day," Schiff continued.

After nearly two years of being suspended on Twitter, Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account on Saturday after he was banned from the platform following January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

This decision came after Musk conducted a poll on Friday asking users if they wanted to see the former President back on Twitter, to which a slim majority voted yes.

Schiff said that Trump's reinstatement contradicts Musk's promises for the future of Twitter.

"And it contradicts what Elon Musk said that he was going to establish a counsel to evaluate this and further contradicts Musk and his claimed concern about bots on his own platform to subject the decision to a poll (ph) on the platform that could be easily abused that way," Schiff said.

"It just underscores the erratic leadership of Twitter now under Musk, but also the security concerns, with security people fleeing Twitter and what that means for the protection of Americans' private data," Schiff added.

Speaking via video to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, the former President said on Saturday that he sees no reason to rejoin Twitter and will remain on TRUTH social.

"Truth Social is doing very well. I'll be staying there," Trump said."I don't see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what's going on.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 101

Almost Straight
2d ago

Schiff colluded with Hillary Clinton's lies and conspired to overthrow a sitting U..S. President. The bogus impeachment trials against Trump produced nothing costing American tax payers millions. Both Schiff and Hillary should be tried for treason amongst other crimes committed by them.

Reply(5)
30
Bill Thoman
2d ago

Elon said watch how he is attacked after declaring he will not vote for Democrats ever again and so far he’s been exactly right.

Reply(1)
28
Insignia
2d ago

Schiff committed the crime of treason, he knowingly presented fabricated evidence to try and unseat a sitting President

Reply(1)
25
Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
MSNBC

Trump responds incoherently to appointment of a special counsel

After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, it was only a matter of time before the former president lashed out against the news and the new special counsel. As NBC News reported, we didn’t have to wait long. In remarks...
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

Insider

674K+
Followers
37K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy