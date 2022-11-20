Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss crash that left 2 pedestrians dead. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert talks about a crash that left two pedestrians dead in Hartford on...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Eyewitness News
Overturned tractor-trailer closes portions of I-91 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash in Meriden has closed two lanes on I-91. According to CT DOT, calls for an overturned tractor-trailer came in shortly after 3 A.M. The two left lanes of I-91 southbound between exits 17 and 15 are closed at this time. No other...
Eyewitness News
Two pedestrians killed in crash that closed portion of busy Hartford road
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
Eyewitness News
Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
Eyewitness News
71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area. State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36. Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. The...
Eyewitness News
Officials warn drivers about alarming number of crashes ahead of busy holiday season
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut is seeing a rise in car accidents statewide. Agencies are warning drivers to be safe on the roads, especially during this holiday weekend. Police and fire departments are dealing with an increasing number of accidents due to distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the...
I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fire damages several homes in New London
Man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the Central Plaza in North Branford Tuesday. According to the police, officers responded to the report of a man who had been struck by a pickup truck after exiting a business in the plaza. Emergency responders immediately […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Milford
(WFSB) - Metro-North service on the New Haven line is delayed Tuesday afternoon after a person was struck by a train. Officials said a person was struck near the Milford station. Metro-North said the 12:34 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven has been canceled:. Stay with Eyewitness News...
fox61.com
2 pedestrians killed in Hartford crash, arrest made: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. The two pedestrians were identified as Corey Richmond, 36, of New Haven and Steve Famiglietti,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: People told to evacuate homes in area of New London due to house fire
nbcboston.com
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Eyewitness News
Send us a photo of your holiday light display
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The holidays are here and we want to see your decorations! Upload a photo of your holiday light display for a chance to be featured on Eyewitness News. Be sure to tell us your name and the town where your lights can be seen.
Eyewitness News
Police: School bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicle slowed traffic on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday morning. Crews arrived to find a 3-car accident that included a pick-up truck, a tractor-trailer unit, and a school bus. The left and center lanes...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for abandoning premature baby in Mansfield last March
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police charged a man from Hartford after they said he left a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield earlier this year. Jorge Grados, 41, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child. Troopers...
