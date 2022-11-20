ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Wednesday morning

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss crash that left 2 pedestrians dead. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert talks about a crash that left two pedestrians dead in Hartford on...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Overturned tractor-trailer closes portions of I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash in Meriden has closed two lanes on I-91. According to CT DOT, calls for an overturned tractor-trailer came in shortly after 3 A.M. The two left lanes of I-91 southbound between exits 17 and 15 are closed at this time. No other...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two pedestrians killed in crash that closed portion of busy Hartford road

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area. State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36. Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. The...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Fire damages several homes in New London

Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police: ‘Targeted’ overnight shooting leaves 2 brothers dead

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Milford

(WFSB) - Metro-North service on the New Haven line is delayed Tuesday afternoon after a person was struck by a train. Officials said a person was struck near the Milford station. Metro-North said the 12:34 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven has been canceled:. Stay with Eyewitness News...
MILFORD, CT
fox61.com

2 pedestrians killed in Hartford crash, arrest made: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. The two pedestrians were identified as Corey Richmond, 36, of New Haven and Steve Famiglietti,...
HARTFORD, CT
nbcboston.com

Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills

We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Send us a photo of your holiday light display

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The holidays are here and we want to see your decorations! Upload a photo of your holiday light display for a chance to be featured on Eyewitness News. Be sure to tell us your name and the town where your lights can be seen.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: School bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicle slowed traffic on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday morning. Crews arrived to find a 3-car accident that included a pick-up truck, a tractor-trailer unit, and a school bus. The left and center lanes...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for abandoning premature baby in Mansfield last March

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police charged a man from Hartford after they said he left a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield earlier this year. Jorge Grados, 41, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child. Troopers...
HARTFORD, CT

