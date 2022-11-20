Michigan football stock watch: Special teamers up, pass catchers down — again

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down the Michigan football players who helped or hurt their stock after Saturday's 19-17 win over lllinois in Ann Arbor.

Three up

Jake Moody: The no-doubter on this list, Jake Moody cemented himself in Michigan football's "legendary status" according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. That, of course, came when he made a 35-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to give the Wolverines the come-from-behind win and keep the perfect season alive . But he had to be perfect prior to then, too. His first kick, 46 yards into a wind that gusted up to 30 miles per hour, was his toughest.

Harbaugh wanted to be at minimum one yard closer, but Moody said he could make it. He added two more field goals in the fourth quarter besides the winner, one from 41 yards, the other from 33, in got-to-have-it situations to keep Michigan within striking distance. His final make was his 25th of the season, tying Remy Hamilton (1994) for the most in program and Big Ten history, and 65th of his career, passing Garrett Rivas (2003-04) for the Wolverines' most all-time.

Mazi Smith: Earlier this week, and frankly all season, coaches and teammates praised the defensive lineman for doing more than his statistics show. He's a block destruction specialist, one of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's favorite keys to a successful interior lineman. The team couldn't generate a pass rush Saturday and struggled for a few quarters slowing down the nation's leading rusher, Chase Brown. Smith stepped up with a team-high five tackles on 29 rushing attempts while he was on the field − only two other players (Mason Graham and Kris Jenkins) had more than one. Smith was the consistent force to limit Illinois to 17 points.

Ronnie Bell: Nobody had a good day in the passing game for Michigan. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receivers looked to be on different pages multiple times, and while that did happen with Ronnie Bell, two of the better passing plays came his direction too. McCarthy on the game's second play flipped a pass on a flat route to Bell, who took it 15 yards up the right sideline. After catching a six-yard pass two drives later, he was on the receiving end of the best pass play all day − a 22-yard completion McCarthy fit in the open space along the sideline against what appeared to be a cover-2. Bell went up and grabbed it with a safety headed his way at full speed.

He finished with three catches for 43 yards on seven targets. But while he didn't have a reception in the second half, he did return a punt 40 yards early in the fourth quarter − his first game playing special teams since he tore his ACL on a punt return in the 2021 opener − to give the Wolverines needed field position, which led to three points.

Three down

Andrel Anthony: It seems as if just about every week, there's a different receiver on the "three down" portion of this exercise. This week, it's East Lansing native Andrel Anthony. It has been well documented the Wolverines have struggled to connect on the deep ball in Big Ten play and Saturday was no different. The team completed 2-of-10 passes that traveled more than 10 yards down the field, but Anthony had a chance at what would've been perhaps the most important passing play of the season.

Michigan had the ball on fourth-and-7 at the Illinois 37, trailing 17-10. McCarthy threw one of the two best balls of the day, putting enough air on the deep pass for Anthony to run underneath it. The ball bounced off his hands and fell to the ground as defenders converged, dropping what would've been a tying touchdown and resulting in a turnover-on-downs with 2:41 to play in the third. Anthony didn't catch a pass for the second straight week and has two catches for five yards in the past five games.

Braiden McGregor: Michigan's no-star defense is supposed to be exactly that. Not a star on the team who changes things the way Aidan Hutchinson did last year, but enough talent and speed across all units to operate as a dominant group. Well, apparently Mike Morris ( who has long been seen as the best player of the group ) was even more important than we thought.

Without the senior in the game after tweaking something in his lower body late in Nebraska game, Michigan couldn't generate a pass rush. Braiden McGregor started in his place and while the junior has been good at times this year, vs. Illinois he was a non-factor. He didn't have a tackle or hurry, and of defensive players with at least 20 snaps, he graded second from the bottom (50.5), according to Pro Football Focus, his second worst performance of the season.

Roman Wilson: The speedster in the slot is supposed to create mismatches against linebackers and be savvy enough to out-leverage a nickel or slot corner, but had one catch for nine yards. Granted, it was a big one, on fourth down in Illinois territory which led to the second-to-last field goal for Moody, but it wasn't enough production.

Sure, there was some bad luck involved, when he caught a pass for 35 yards negated by a holding penalty, but there were also times where he came up short, like on the third drive of the game when he dropped a ball that hit him in the numbers. Michigan is desperate for a receiver to step up and unlock this offense, but Wilson now has three consecutive games with one catch (19 yards in total), and after scoring a touchdown in three of the first four weeks, hasn't scored since September.

