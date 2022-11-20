Read full article on original website
Related
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' soccer match.
Opinion: A special delivery by truck for all Americans this holiday season
A special delivery just arrived in Washington, D.C. – one that all Americans can unite behind. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was delivered to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol this past Friday – and we’re the drivers who have made this delivery possible. Since “Ruby” was harvested from the Pisgah National...
Taking the measure of RI's first new member of Congress in a decade, Seth Magaziner
After his long, brutal campaign for Congress, I figured Seth Magaziner would have escaped somewhere with his wife and 1-year-old to decompress. Apparently not. I found him last week back at his day job. Seth is still the state’s treasurer, and he still needs to attend to things like investment committee meetings. ...
Comments / 0