Daniel Jones has longest active NFL streak of attempts without an INT snapped

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Daniel Jones has significantly cut down on turnovers this year, and after throwing a pick on the Giants’ final play in their Week 3 loss to Dallas, he went 154 attempts between interceptions…until perhaps the worst time possible.

With the Giants leading 6-3 late in the second quarter Sunday, Jones faced a second-and-six and threw a pass intended for Darius Slayton – but it was picked off by Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson at the Giants’ 37, and he returned it 19 yards to the 18:

Four plays later, Jamaal Williams rumbled into the end zone for a four-yard TD run, giving the Lions an eventual 10-6 lead with under five minutes left.

It was just Jones’ third interception of the year, and while there’s never a good time to throw a pick, all three have been costly; this one led to a TD, the one against Dallas ended the game, and his first pick, Week 1 against Tennessee, came in the end zone with the Giants down seven in the fourth quarter.

