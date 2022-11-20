Read full article on original website
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match
England looked every bit the Group B favorite in its 6-2 win over Iran, and the U.S. tie with Wales complicates its hopes of emerging from the World Cup group stage.
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Mexico v Poland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C
All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
BBC
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia deliver 'seismic' shock, but don't count Argentina out
It will go down as one of the World Cup's biggest shocks. All the pre-match talk was about how this could finally be Lionel Messi's year, how Argentina could be crowned world champions for the first time since 1986, how Saudi Arabia had no chance. What a difference 90 minutes...
NBC Sports
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
NME
Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game
Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
France 4-1 Australia: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: The champions got their title defence off to a winning start after coming from behind to thrash the Socceroos
BBC
BBC
World Cup 2022: Japan's fans clean up stadium after win over Germany
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The magnitude of their win over Germany could have seen...
NBC San Diego
Poland's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
Poland is back at the World Cup, and its superstar striker is a big reason why. The team faced a win-or-go-home UEFA World Cup playoff against Sweden in March with a ticket to Qatar on the line. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski put Poland on the board with a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Piotr Zieliński padded Poland’s lead in the 72nd minute and the team secured a World Cup berth with a 2-0 victory.
FOX Sports
England vs. Iran Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
England and Iran faced off in the World Cup. Jude Bellingham scored in the 35th minute. Bellingham is only 19 years old and is partaking in his World Cup debut this season. England’s Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka found the net for a second and third time in the 43rd and 45th minutes to increase England’s lead to 3-0. The scoring didn’t stop there as Bukayo Saka would score again in the 62nd minute. Iran showed some life and notched their first goal of the World Cup in the 65th minute via Mehdi Taremi. Jack Grealish added a goal which marked six total for England. Iran would add a penalty kick later and the score would end up 6-2 in favor of England.
Qatar offers a rare World Cup perk — a chance to watch two elite matches in one day
With eight stadiums within a short drive, controversial World Cup host Qatar offers the unheard of chance to watch two matches in one day.
England fans face ticket problems ahead of World Cup opener in Qatar
Football fans heading to England’s World Cup opener with Iran have had ticket problems as they attempted to enter the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.With the 4pm local time kick-off approaching, some supporters were frantically refreshing the official ticketing mobile app on their phones in a bid to have their QR code load.This left them stressed and frustrated, with a group of England fans also seen arguing with officials as they kept being told entry to the queue was closed and being repeatedly moved down to another entrance.One England fan said they should have “just used paper tickets” and criticised...
Brazil v Serbia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G
All the key details as Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho get Brazil's World Cup Group G campaign underway against Serbia on Friday.
