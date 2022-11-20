Read full article on original website
Chico Salvation Army feeds 300 families Thanksgiving dinner
CHICO, Calif. — The Salvation Army served free Thanksgiving dinners to families in Chico on Wednesday. Chico’s branch opened up its community center off of 16th Street at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., serving 300 families with the help of dozens of volunteers. The meals included all of...
Homeless Crisis: Is it a City of Redding or Shasta County problem?
REDDING, Calif. — If you are driving through the City of Redding, it does not take long to see the signs of homelessness and its impact on the community. Whether there are tents in city parks or camps underneath bridges, most know the reality of the homeless crisis daily. And people continue to be frustrated with the ongoing homeless problem in the Northstate.
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
Chico Fire Chief discusses new city wildfire mitigation plan
Chico, Calif.--- — At the Chico city council meeting earlier this month, Chico Fire Department Chief Steve Standridge laid out a full wildfire mitigation plan specifically for the city. Standridge talked about planning for what he calls 'the new normal': dealing with drier weather, more extreme conditions and more...
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
Trinity Pines resident dies in early-morning house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local was found dead inside the burnt remains of a home off of Bear Rock Lane after an early-morning house fire last Friday. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the house fire was reported at around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 18. They said firefighters were able to extinguish the house fire, however, the house was a total loss.
Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
2 homes damaged by fire in Ridge Road area, west of Red Bluff Sunday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Late Sunday evening on Nov. 20, Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that caused damage to at least two residences in the Ridge Road Area west of Red Bluff. According to Cal Fire Dispatch, a double-wide modular home caught on fire, causing significant damage...
Shasta County election update | Shower trailers in Depot Park | ‘Nothing But Love’ in Paradise
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shasta County Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen said Tuesday her office is on schedule to certify election results by deadline. She said the ballots left to count are those that were mailed in without signatures or with signatures that didn’t match those on record.
Wine on Pine: Moseley Family Cellars becomes latest (re)addition to downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — It appears as though Pine Street in downtown Redding is becoming a hub for wine lovers. With Westside Wines and The Grape Escape already in business, the area will soon welcome New Clairvaux—in Market Center—and Moseley Family Cellars, a familiar face to the downtown scene.
Some people camp out to see new Redding Costco store
REDDING. Calif. — The wait has come to and end, Redding's new Costco on Bechelli lane had its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at 7:45 a.m. followed by the very busy grand opening. People were lined up outside the new Costco Tuesday morning bright and early, some even camping...
California Chamber President & CEO visits business leaders, officials in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A rare opportunity for Redding area business leaders and elected officials. They had a chance to sit down with the President and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber), Jennifer Barrera. This was at Sierra Pacific Offices in Anderson. Redding Architect Les Melburg is...
More anti-Semitic flyers found in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — More anti-Semitic flyers have been found in Redding neighborhoods. A local came by the KRCR station on Friday to drop off a bundle of anti-Semitic flyers he found in his neighborhood during a walk. The flyers were found along Cumberland Drive and side streets. This isn’t...
Third annual 'Small Business Saturday' kicks off this weekend
REDDING, Calif. — The third annual Small Business Saturday is back and bigger than ever this year in downtown Redding. More than 50 local vendors will be out on Market Street selling handmade items, food vendors, beer and wine from local bars and wineries. Since 2020, Carousel Boutique and...
Shasta County Board Of Supervisors vote to comply with new HHAP guidelines
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, in a special meeting Tuesday morning, to have the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency (SCHCAA) director sign a new guidance letter that would resume Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) round three funding for the County which will additionally pave the way for round four funds if the county can follow the new guidelines.
Redding's council race all but decided; Munns, Audette the likely new faces
REDDING, Calif. — With the next election update expected on Wednesday evening in Shasta County, the race for Redding city council appears to be all but decided. Barring an unprecedented last-second shift in the polls (only 1,200 ballots remain uncounted), it appears first-time candidate Tenessa Audette and second-time candidate Jack Munns will join incumbent Michael Dacquisto in filling the three open seats on Redding’s council.
43-acre prescribed burn produces smoke in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke that is visible in the Forest Ranch area is due to a prescribed burn in the Big Chico Creek Canyon. The Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) said it is supporting the Higgins Ridge Property Management LLC as they burn about 43 acres Monday. The...
Interfaith Thanksgiving Service returns to Redding after three-year pandemic pause
REDDING, Calif. — After a three-year pandemic pause, the Thanksgiving Interfaith Service has returned to an in-person format. It features prayers of thanks from numerous faith traditions. This year, it was at the Latter Day Saints Church on Churn Creek Road in Redding. A Native-American blessing to get things...
Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
