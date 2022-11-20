Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Dry Thanksgiving, weekend showers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to a nearby area of high pressure, the quiet and mild weather pattern will continue across Southwest and Central Virginia for the middle of the week. Wednesday will start off clear and cold with morning temperatures in the middle 20s and lower 30s. Plenty...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Quiet, milder into Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Whether you’re hitting the roads or flying through the skies ahead of Thanksgiving, we’re looking at quiet and dry weather across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. For Tuesday, morning temperatures will start in the cold 20s and lower 30s....
wjhl.com
Will this be the winter we get some snow? Mark Reynolds gives 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook
This fall has certainly been one for the record books with an all-time November record high of 84 degrees set on the 6th of the month. October proved to be a very dry month. In fact, we tied for the 13th driest October on record at the Tri-Cities Airport with just .84″ of rain.
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
WJLA
Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling
(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia travel experts share tips for hitting the roads, skies and railways for Thanksgiving holiday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Its the busiest time of year for travel and with fewer health restrictions, travel experts say more people are headed home for the holidays. According to AAA , this year is projected to be the 3rd busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since they started tracking in 2000.
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia ski season opens, projected to make multi-million dollar economic impact
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year. Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, ski season opens in West Virginia. Ski resorts have been making snow by the tons!. Wednesday at 9 a.m., Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Timberline Mountain in Tucker County will welcome skiers and snowboarders, as well as those who just like to watch.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia health leaders push for flu vaccine as hospitals crowd ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
A joint statement from the Virginia Department of Heath and and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says patients are already flooding into doctors' offices, hospital emergency departments and pediatric ICU's during early days of flu and respiratory illness. Virginia health leaders push for flu vaccine as hospitals …. A...
ffxnow.com
Poll: How often do you use the express lanes in Northern Virginia?
If you’re driving along the highways in Northern Virginia, do you usually hop into an express lane or do you prefer to tough it out in the normal lanes with the rest of the proletariat?. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced last week that the new I-66 Express...
wfxrtv.com
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law.
WTOP
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open and closed
Because Thanksgiving is a national holiday, schools, banks, libraries and government offices will be closed on Thursday. Some supermarkets, however, will be open for some last-second shopping ahead of that holiday meal. Here’s a roundup of what else will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Transit. Metro...
cbs19news
New holiday gas price drop at Sheetz
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The holidays are almost here, and traveling might be another reason to be thankful this year. According to the AAA Mid-Atlantic, more than 91 percent of Americans will be on the roads for the long Thanksgiving weekend, including about 1.3 million Virginians. Some new gas prices could have people more excited to travel.
WSET
First flurries: Snow and rainfall expected in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parts of the ABC13 area will see the first snowflakes of the season on Tuesday. All of us will experience rain and cold temperatures. A huge expanse of cold air has pushed across much of the US, and our week will be the coldest so far this season in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
SILVER ALERT: West Virginia man still missing, last seen in Smithers area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County...
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
Flu season is hitting earlier and harder: 'We are concerned'
The VDH reported the number of emergency department and urgent care clinic visits involving patients diagnosed with RSV has quadrupled since early September and "remains significantly elevated."
