ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Dry Thanksgiving, weekend showers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thanks to a nearby area of high pressure, the quiet and mild weather pattern will continue across Southwest and Central Virginia for the middle of the week. Wednesday will start off clear and cold with morning temperatures in the middle 20s and lower 30s. Plenty...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Quiet, milder into Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Whether you’re hitting the roads or flying through the skies ahead of Thanksgiving, we’re looking at quiet and dry weather across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. For Tuesday, morning temperatures will start in the cold 20s and lower 30s....
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiapublicradio.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling

(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open and closed

Because Thanksgiving is a national holiday, schools, banks, libraries and government offices will be closed on Thursday. Some supermarkets, however, will be open for some last-second shopping ahead of that holiday meal. Here’s a roundup of what else will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Transit. Metro...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

New holiday gas price drop at Sheetz

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The holidays are almost here, and traveling might be another reason to be thankful this year. According to the AAA Mid-Atlantic, more than 91 percent of Americans will be on the roads for the long Thanksgiving weekend, including about 1.3 million Virginians. Some new gas prices could have people more excited to travel.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

First flurries: Snow and rainfall expected in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parts of the ABC13 area will see the first snowflakes of the season on Tuesday. All of us will experience rain and cold temperatures. A huge expanse of cold air has pushed across much of the US, and our week will be the coldest so far this season in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy