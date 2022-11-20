Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
Turkey Trot 5K: How to register for the event happening in San Antonio on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — For those who want to get a workout in before stuffing their plate on Thanksgiving, the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K is taking place on Thursday morning. It starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. People who want to participate can line up at 646 South Flores at the entrance of the H-E-B headquarters.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022
From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
Surviving the wallet gobble: Restaurants, non-profit push through Thanksgiving inflation prices
SAN ANTONIO — It may be colder than in years past, but Les Thomsen's fried turkeys are still a red-hot commodity. "The first year we did 75 turkeys," Thomsen said. Thomsen is the president and co-founder of Noah's Farm. The non-profit's proceeds from fried turkey sales reach more than 9,000 miles away in Zimbabwe.
Billboards denouncing antisemitism pop up around San Antonio
Although the billboards can be found in six other cities, San Antonio is the first to have a message written in Spanish.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
KSAT 12
How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?
Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 21, 2022 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 21 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Yodel Blitz, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
KTSA
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thanksgiving Day for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country, and that could include isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night,...
KIII TV3
Here's when H-E-B, Walmart and Target will be open for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — We've all been there: Your family is in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner when you realize you've forgotten one or two key ingredients. Where to go at the 11th hour to make your apple pie or scalloped potatoes dreams a reality?. If you're sticking around...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Bexar County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Bexar County saying he wanted to “protect himself” from a father with a criminal history.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
Bexar County officially under 'moderate' ozone non-attainment status
SAN ANTONIO — In Bexar County, the air quality is worsening according to EPA standards. This month—the agency changed Bexar County’s ozone non-attainment level from marginal to moderate. Impending changes that could be made to improve air quality could impact you. A lot of those changes will...
Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes
If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville, Texas
H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.
Texas Fast Food Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Thanks To... Birds?
Birds are to blame for this late-night fire at Wendy's.
AAA Texas forecasts around 3.6 million folks traveling this Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — It’s one of the busiest time of year for travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and AAA Texas forecasts around 3.6 million Texans will be out on the roads this year. That number is less than half a percentage point from last year, AAA Texas...
KTSA
Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
