ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

No. 7 Baylor 89, McNeese St. 60

BAYLOR (5-1) Bridges 3-5 2-6 8, Thamba 2-2 1-3 5, Cryer 7-13 0-0 16, Flagler 5-9 0-0 13, George 6-13 1-1 17, Bonner 2-2 2-4 7, Lohner 3-5 0-0 6, Love 4-7 1-1 11, Ojianwuna 2-2 2-2 6, Loveday 0-2 0-0 0, Younkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 9-17 89.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SFGate

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 82, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 66

Percentages: FG .350, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Igbanugo 2-5, Wright 2-8, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Afifi 0-2, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Afifi 3, Eyisi 3, Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Stevens, Wright). Steals: 4 (Bostick, Igbanugo,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SFGate

Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-2) Leaupepe 6-11 15-18 29, Issanza 3-4 0-0 6, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 4-9 1-4 11, Shelton 10-17 4-5 26, Lewis 0-2 1-3 1, Stephens 2-6 0-0 6, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Merkviladze 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 26-57 21-31 81. Halftime_Morgan St. 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 8-16...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Niagara beats D'Youville 91-53

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson had 15 points in Niagara's 91-53 win over D'Youville on Wednesday. Thomasson also added five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Eagles (3-2). Sam Iorio added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Aaron Gray was 4-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
LEWISTON, NY
SFGate

THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43

Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
CAMPBELL, CA
SFGate

LIPSCOMB 72, CHATTANOOGA 66

Percentages: FG .448, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGinnis 2-4, Ognacevic 2-5, Asadullah 1-2, Benham 1-2, Schner 1-2, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 2, Boyd 2). Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 2, Murr 2, Schner 2, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals: 3...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
SFGate

No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
COLUMBUS, OH
SFGate

WRIGHT STATE 87, WEBER STATE 65

Percentages: FG .333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Verplancken 3-5, Cunningham 2-3, Jordan 1-2, Koehler 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Jones 1-3, Ballard 1-5, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Cunningham 2, Dinwiddie 2, Ballard, Koehler, Tamba). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
OGDEN, UT
SFGate

EASTERN KENTUCKY 122, BRESCIA 84

Percentages: FG .395, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Smith 3-6, Pillow 2-5, Lockhart 1-3, Pfeister 1-3, Caswell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Saenz 0-2, Brown 0-3, Graves 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mathis 4). Turnovers: 21 (Johnson 10, Pfeister 4, Saenz 4, Caswell 2,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy