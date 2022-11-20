Read full article on original website
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
No. 7 Baylor 89, McNeese St. 60
BAYLOR (5-1) Bridges 3-5 2-6 8, Thamba 2-2 1-3 5, Cryer 7-13 0-0 16, Flagler 5-9 0-0 13, George 6-13 1-1 17, Bonner 2-2 2-4 7, Lohner 3-5 0-0 6, Love 4-7 1-1 11, Ojianwuna 2-2 2-2 6, Loveday 0-2 0-0 0, Younkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 9-17 89.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 82, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 66
Percentages: FG .350, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Igbanugo 2-5, Wright 2-8, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Afifi 0-2, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Afifi 3, Eyisi 3, Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Stevens, Wright). Steals: 4 (Bostick, Igbanugo,...
Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-2) Leaupepe 6-11 15-18 29, Issanza 3-4 0-0 6, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 4-9 1-4 11, Shelton 10-17 4-5 26, Lewis 0-2 1-3 1, Stephens 2-6 0-0 6, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Merkviladze 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 26-57 21-31 81. Halftime_Morgan St. 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 8-16...
Niagara beats D'Youville 91-53
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson had 15 points in Niagara's 91-53 win over D'Youville on Wednesday. Thomasson also added five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Eagles (3-2). Sam Iorio added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Aaron Gray was 4-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65
Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43
Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
LIPSCOMB 72, CHATTANOOGA 66
Percentages: FG .448, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGinnis 2-4, Ognacevic 2-5, Asadullah 1-2, Benham 1-2, Schner 1-2, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 2, Boyd 2). Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 2, Murr 2, Schner 2, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals: 3...
No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
WRIGHT STATE 87, WEBER STATE 65
Percentages: FG .333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Verplancken 3-5, Cunningham 2-3, Jordan 1-2, Koehler 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Jones 1-3, Ballard 1-5, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Cunningham 2, Dinwiddie 2, Ballard, Koehler, Tamba). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
EASTERN KENTUCKY 122, BRESCIA 84
Percentages: FG .395, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Smith 3-6, Pillow 2-5, Lockhart 1-3, Pfeister 1-3, Caswell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Saenz 0-2, Brown 0-3, Graves 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mathis 4). Turnovers: 21 (Johnson 10, Pfeister 4, Saenz 4, Caswell 2,...
John Calipari discusses new starting lineup, and how he can better teach this UK team
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats defeated North Florida on Wednesday evening in Lexington.
JT Curtis ready for Patriots quarterfinal game against Byrd
Watch Ed Daniels's feature on Coach JT Curtis in the WGNO Media Player above...
Born For This | UCLA-Bound Center Amanda Muse Shines For Heritage
Amanda Muse Continues A Family Legacy Of Basketball Success — And It May Lead Brentwood’s Heritage High To New Heights In 2023 •. If ever a girl was born to play basketball, it’s Heritage High’s Amanda Muse. Her father Doug is 6-foot-10, and was a basketball...
