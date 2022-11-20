Matthew Stafford injury update: Rams QB being evaluated for concussion, Bryce Perkins replaces him vs. Saints

Welcoming to stashing season! As playoff pictures snap into focus in fantasy football leagues, contenders are stocking up on assets who might -- might -- be able to help in the postseason. As such, guys who have yet to play this year, including Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr., will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. These guys aren't worth waiver claims like Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers, but they are worth targeting after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

