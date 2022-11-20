Read full article on original website
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1
Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City ahead of 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday. Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred in Mexico City on Sunday, but no further details about the situation have been released. "We relieved...
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
Joe Burrow calls win over Steelers 'one of my favorite'; QB shares his postgame message to Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- Joe Burrow adjusted his hair, then exhaled before beginning his postgame press conference. With the booming sound of the Bengals' celebratory locker room music echoing behind him, the Bengals quarterback shared the significance of Sunday's 37-30 win. After an 0-2 start, the defending AFC champions now stand at...
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
Bears' Justin Fields: Status for Week 12 up in air
Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there." Fields initially picked...
Mike Tomlin fields questions about Steelers offense's predictability, Diontae Johnson's lack of involvment
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin must have known the question was coming. In fact, a question alluding to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt basically calling Pittsburgh's offense predictable following Sunday's game was the first question posed to Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Following the Bengals' 37-30 win, Pratt was...
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Clutch in SNF victory
Mahomes completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. Mahomes was in rare form against a talented Chargers secondary despite missing top wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen). He also lost fill-in starter Kadarius Toney early in the contest to a hamstring injury, which makes Mahomes' robust stat line even more impressive all things considered. Mahomes fortunately did not lose the services of Travis Kelce, as the dynamic duo connected for three more scores amidst an already dominant campaign. Mahomes has not experienced any sort of dip in production sans Tyreek Hill in 2022, boasting 10-game totals of 3,265 passing yards and 28 touchdowns that are right on par with his dominant career norms. Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on a reeling Rams squad next Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey says Jimmy Garoppolo 'is a great leader' and 'doesn't get enough credit' for 49ers success
Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has been a rollercoaster: from his 5-0 start with the team after being acquired in a midseason trade from the New England Patriots in 2017 to tearing his ACL and missing all but three games in 2018; the run to the Super Bowl in 2019; missing 10 games in 2020 with an ankle injury; and suffering a sprained shoulder during the team's run to the NFC Championship Game in 2021 that foiled the 49ers' attempts to trade him and move on to Trey Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in the offseason.
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
Falcons' Jaleel Johnson: Scooped up by Atlanta
The Falcons claimed Johnson off waivers Monday. Johnson will land with Atlanta after being waived by the Texans on Monday. The 28-year-old nose tackle played played three games after signing Houston on Oct. 27, recording five tackles and one sack while playing 83 of his 91 snap on defense. Johnson could step up into an immediate reserve role with the Falcons after the team also placed starting defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
Texans' Kyle Allen: Could replace Mills
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," Smith said. The coach's comments struck...
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Set to miss practice
Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow WRs Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
JT Curtis ready for Patriots quarterfinal game against Byrd
Watch Ed Daniels's feature on Coach JT Curtis in the WGNO Media Player above...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice
Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The report notes that coach John Harbaugh is expected to address Jackson's status after practice. Hensley notes that the QB did appear to receive treatment from a trainer while on the bench during this past Sunday's win over the Panthers, though he didn't miss any snaps in the contest.
