Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
Jerry Jones says it’s time for Dallas Cowboys to have a visit with WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys have no concerns about receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s character or fit in the locker room.
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Ready for OBJ Contract Talk: 'It's Time'
Soon, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will no longer just be talking to the media about the pursuit of the two-time All-Pro receiver who is apparently rehabbed from knee surgery.He'll be speaking to OBJ himself.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
FRISCO - All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak ...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1
Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
Inside Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence 'Exceptional' Season; Dallas vs. Giants Injury Update
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is quietly building a productive season. ... but you have to lose very closely to notice it. And why? In part because teammate Micah Parsons is building his own productive season ... loudly. The Cowboys boast a 7-3 record, and much of the defensive...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Lawrence sat out the Cowboys' practice Tuesday, and he is listed as having an illness in addition to a foot injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Lawrence has been dealing with a foot injury since last week, though he was able to play through the issue and record his sixth sack of the season in Sunday's victory over Minnesota. He was labeled as DNP for Monday's estimated practice before sitting out Tuesday, and the new mention of an illness casts doubt on his ability to take the field against the Giants in Week 12. It doesn't help that the Cowboys have a short week, as they're scheduled for their traditional contest on Thanksgiving Day.
Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders
After an emphatic win over the Vikings on Sunday, the Cowboys owner views his team as a threat to win the NFC championship.
CBS Sports
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City ahead of 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday. Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred in Mexico City on Sunday, but no further details about the situation have been released. "We relieved...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Getting closer to return
Smith (knee) is getting closer to returning, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic, and he'll take over at left tackle while Tyler Smith moves to guard when he returns, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee in...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Yardbarker
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Amari Cooper may have been the steal of the off-season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns traded a late-round pick for Cooper and have not looked back. It's the work that he's done on the field that has him listed highly by PFF in their wide receiver rankings. PFF has...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
Comments / 0