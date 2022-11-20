Lawrence sat out the Cowboys' practice Tuesday, and he is listed as having an illness in addition to a foot injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Lawrence has been dealing with a foot injury since last week, though he was able to play through the issue and record his sixth sack of the season in Sunday's victory over Minnesota. He was labeled as DNP for Monday's estimated practice before sitting out Tuesday, and the new mention of an illness casts doubt on his ability to take the field against the Giants in Week 12. It doesn't help that the Cowboys have a short week, as they're scheduled for their traditional contest on Thanksgiving Day.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO