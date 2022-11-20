ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS Sports

Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat

The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
CBS Sports

Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1

Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Lawrence sat out the Cowboys' practice Tuesday, and he is listed as having an illness in addition to a foot injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Lawrence has been dealing with a foot injury since last week, though he was able to play through the issue and record his sixth sack of the season in Sunday's victory over Minnesota. He was labeled as DNP for Monday's estimated practice before sitting out Tuesday, and the new mention of an illness casts doubt on his ability to take the field against the Giants in Week 12. It doesn't help that the Cowboys have a short week, as they're scheduled for their traditional contest on Thanksgiving Day.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers

Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday

Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants

New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Getting closer to return

Smith (knee) is getting closer to returning, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic, and he'll take over at left tackle while Tyler Smith moves to guard when he returns, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee in...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start

McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF

Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Yardbarker

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Amari Cooper may have been the steal of the off-season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns traded a late-round pick for Cooper and have not looked back. It's the work that he's done on the field that has him listed highly by PFF in their wide receiver rankings. PFF has...
CBS Sports

Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone

Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
