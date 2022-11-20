Thanksgiving weather forecast 2022: National outlook and storm potential for eastern half of US

Nearly 55 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this week as the US prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving, and the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potential storm in the east that could impact holiday plans and travel for the weekend after Thanksgiving.

So, whether you’re staying local or flying across the country, FOX Weather will keep you ahead of any trouble the weather may bring you.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a busy travel day, with millions of Americans hitting the road, catching a flight or boarding a train to get to their destinations before Thanksgiving.

It doesn’t appear that the weather will be too much of an issue, and temperatures will be mild in many areas across the country.

In the Northeast, sunny and mostly sunny skies are likely for most areas. And temperatures will cooperate, with New York City likely reaching the low 50s.

Heading into the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, temperatures will likely be warmer. Norfolk, Virginia, could see a high temperature in the upper 50s, and Atlanta will reach a high of around 65 degrees.

Miami will be the warm spot in the east, with a high temperature in the mid-80s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Nearly 55 million Americans will travel ahead of Thanksgiving. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Temperatures will be cooler in the northern Plains and Intermountain West, with Fargo, North Dakota, feeling a high temperature in the mid-30s with the chance of rain. In Billings, Montana, the temperature should be a bit warmer, with a high temperature in the mid-40s on Wednesday.

Sunshine is expected from Denver to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and temperatures should reach the low or mid-50s during the day.

And in the west, temperatures will range from the low 50s in Seattle to the mid-50s in Reno, Nevada and the mid-70s in Los Angeles.

Miami will be the warm spot in the east, with a high temperature in the mid-80s. Fox Weather

The weather forecast on Thanksgiving will see cooler temperatures in the eastern half of the country, and there ‘ s a chance for rain from the Gulf Coast into the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, as well as in the Great Lakes, the Ohio and Tennessee valleys and parts of the Northeast.

If you’re among the thousands of people in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade , you’ll enjoy some comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Winds will also be light in the Big Apple, making it much easier for the massive balloons to wind down the city streets in the morning.

Atlanta will likely see another day of temperatures in the mid-60s on Thanksgiving, and there’s a chance of seeing some rain during the day.

Attendees of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will enjoy some comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Getty Images

Temperatures will be much cooler the further north you go, with places like Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, seeing high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s.

Dry conditions are expected across the western half of the country on Thanksgiving, but temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s from Billings to Denver, and Fargo will be around the freezing mark.

Seattle will be a bit warmer on Thanksgiving, too, with some sunshine during the day.

Los Angeles will be sunny with a high temperature of about 80 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected across the western half of the country but temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday. Fox Weather

The Black Friday weather forecast is looking good for many parts of the country if you’re headed out the door to get in some Christmas shopping, but there are some spots where the weather could make for some slower travel on the roads.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for a storm to impact the eastern half of the US on Black Friday into the weekend.

It is increasingly likely that rain and snow will impact plans and travel the weekend after Thanksgiving.

New York City will see a high temperature of around 50 degrees with a chance of rain.

Temperatures in that region will be warm enough for rain from this system, but higher elevations in the Northeast and New England could pick up some snow, but accumulations appear to be light as of Sunday.

There is potential for a storm to impact the eastern half of the US on Black Friday. Fox Weather

The threat of rain on Black Friday will extend south into the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Southeast, but temperatures should be in the mid- to upper 50s.

The Plains appear to remain dry on Black Friday, and temperatures will range from the mid-30s in Fargo and the northern Plains to the upper 50s in Dallas and the southern Plains.

There will be plenty of sunshine from Denver to Albuquerque, and Billings will likely see a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Further west, Los Angeles will see another day of sunshine and warm temperatures, while Seattle will be cooler, in the low 50s with rain.

A storm system on Saturday will be bringing some snow to northern New England and the interior Northeast, and temperatures will be much cooler.

New York City, for example, will be around 48 degrees during the day.

Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper 50s in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and there will be some clouds mixed in with the sunshine.

A storm system on Saturday will be bringing some snow to northern New England and the interior Northeast. Fox Weather

The central part of the country will see temperatures range from the mid-30s in the northern Plains to the mid-60s in the southern Plains.

And in the west, a storm system will bring rain and snow from the Seattle area to the Intermountain West.

Los Angeles will see high temperatures in the mid-70s.

And on Sunday, another storm will be bringing rain, some of which could be heavy at times, from the Plains to the Gulf Coast, as well as the Mississippi Valley and stretching into the Southeast and part of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.