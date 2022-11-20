ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record with electric kick-return touchdown

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s been a record-setting weekend for Cordarrelle Patterson.

With the Falcons trailing by 10 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears, the Atlanta star returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, which was the ninth kickoff return touchdown of Patterson’s career. It also sets an NFL record.

A NEW NFL RECORD FOR @ceeflashpee84

📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8nPaEJPFoz

— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Up until Sunday, Patterson — a former first-round pick out of Tennessee in 2013 — shared the record for kickoff return touchdowns with former return specialist Josh Cribbs and former running back and return specialist Leon Washington with eight a piece.

Patterson’s last kickoff return for a touchdown before Sunday took place in late 2020 against his former Vikings team, when he took it to the house on a 104-yard run as a member of the Bears.

Patterson spent four seasons with the Vikings before bouncing around the league, where he also played for the Patriots and Raiders. He initially signed with the Falcons in 2021 on a one-year, $3 million deal, and re-signed this past March for a two-year, $10.5 million contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfF84_0jHty0gx00
The Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball back on a kickoff against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6eaW_0jHty0gx00
Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Bears on Nov. 20, 2022.
Getty Images

Patterson’s first-half heroics were crucial for the Falcons, who entered halftime tied with Chicago at 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Cardinals coach Sean Kugler was fired for allegedly groping woman in Mexico

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night while the team was in Mexico City for a game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN. Mexican authorities informed the Cardinals of the incident and Kugler...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy