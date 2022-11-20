ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots OLs David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn hurt in win vs. Jets

By Mike Reiss
 6 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots ruled out starting center David Andrews and starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn at halftime of Sunday's 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at wind-whipped Gillette Stadium.

Andrews, a captain who was returning to action after missing the past two games due to a concussion, injured a thigh late in the first quarter while blocking on a screen play. He required help getting to the locker room for further evaluation.

Wynn, who started at left tackle in place of Trent Brown , left the game following the third series after sustaining a foot injury.

Initially, the Patriots declared their return to action as questionable before downgrading them to out at halftime, with the game tied at 3.

Seven-year veteran James Ferentz stepped in for Andrews, while Brown -- who had battled an illness during the team's Week 10 bye -- filled in for Wynn.

That left the Patriots with just one backup offensive lineman on the game-day roster -- undrafted rookie center Kody Russey .

