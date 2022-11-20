Bengals get good news on injured star

The Cincinnati Bengals have been without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase since the end of October thanks to a significant hip injury , and his absence has been notable. The Bengals lost 32-13 to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football without Chase, and while they beat the struggling Carolina Panthers (now 2-7 on the season) last week, quarterback Joe Burrow threw for just 206 yards in that win. Bengals’ fans got some positive news about Chase (seen above in a Sept. 11 game) from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Sunday, though, with a report indicating that Chase is off crutches and could be available to play as soon as next Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans :

Rapoport says there “Ja’Marr Chase, not playing [Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers ], but he is coming. My understanding is that this label of strain [a hip flexor strain], a complicated injury that he’s been dealing with, is improving. And a recent doctor’s appointment delivered some very good news. He is now off crutches, and has a chance to practice this week, and actually has a chance to play this week as well. Finally, after missing about a month or a little bit more, there is some optimism about the status of Ja’Marr Chase.”

As mentioned there, the Bengals face the Steelers on the road Sunday afternoon, and Chase will not take part in that game. But he could possibly be ready to play again as soon as next Sunday’s matchup with the Titans. And that’s very good news for the Bengals (currently 5-4 on the season), and their hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl.

[Ian Rapoport on Twitter ; photo from Sam Greene/USA Today Sports]

