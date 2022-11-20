ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record with ninth kickoff return touchdown

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball back on a kickoff against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Patterson scored a touchdown on the play. John Bazemore, AP

Cordarrelle Patterson deserves a crown. He’s the new king of kickoff returns in NFL history.

Patterson, an Atlanta Falcons standout, became the NFL’s all-time leader after returning his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Patterson caught the kickoff in the end zone, found a seam between the 20- and 30-yard lines, and broke free between two Bears defenders at the 40-yard line before galloping the final 60 yards to the house.

Patterson was tripped by Bears safety Elijah Hicks inside the 5-yard line, but Patterson made the extra effort to get past the goal line and score the 103-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the game.

Patterson entered the game tied with former Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs and former Jets and Seahawks running back Leon Washington with eight kickoff return touchdowns.

Now, Patterson stands alone.

Patterson’s most recent kickoff return touchdown came about two years after his last, which occurred Nov. 16, 2020, as a member of the Bears against the Minnesota Vikings.

Patterson scored his first five kick return touchdowns with the Vikings, his sixth with the New England Patriots, and his seventh and eighth with the Falcons during his 10-year NFL career.

His record-setting return was also his third against the Bears.

