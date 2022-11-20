Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran
England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
Moment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
England players took the knee ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of kick-off in Qatar, saying it’s what the players stand for.“We have discussed taking the knee, we feel we should,” Southgate said.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time.”While players took the knee, the Football Association confirmed that captain Harry Kane would not be wearing the OneLove armband during the fixture, due to Fifa’s threats of “sporting” sanctions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against England‘Psychic’ alpaca predicts winner of England’s World Cup group fixtures
Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?
If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
USA’s European elite sparkle then fizzle on World Cup return against Wales
Gregg Berhalter displayed a preference for players who ply their trade overseas. For large parts of Monday’s game it was clear why. For the better part of 80 minutes on a cool Monday night in the Arabian desert west of Doha, it looked like the United States’ much talked-about golden generation was finally taking flight, perhaps ahead of schedule. More than five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and nearly eight-and-a-half years since their most recent appearance at the tournament, the second-youngest team in Qatar were making a swaggering return to the sport’s biggest stage.
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
USA Ties Wales In Opening 2022 World Cup Match
The United States Men's National Team finished with a tie in its first World Cup matchup in eight years. The Americans tied the Wales National Team, 1-1, during their first Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Monday (November 21). Tim Weah scored the match's first goal on a...
England players will take knee before World Cup game with Iran, says Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has said his team will take a knee before their opening World Cup game against Iran on Monday.Premier League footballers first carried out the anti-racism gesture in 2020, with England doing the same in subsequent international fixtures.And Southgate has confirmed that the Three Lions will continue to do so at the Qatar World Cup, starting with their Group B match against Iran on Monday (21 November).“We’ve discussed taking the knee and we feel we should,” the former England midfielder, 52, said at a press conference on Sunday (20 November).“It is what we stand for as...
You can get a free beer or soft drink today if you have one of 50 names
Football fans can bag themselves a free drink if they share their surname with a England or Wales player, thanks to pub company Greene King. Greene King is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customer that shares one of 50 surnames with the players in the England and Wales men’s football squads during the home nations group stages of the upcoming football tournament this winter.
World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales
Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England. The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.
Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States
Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against the United States.Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish.Wales seemed to have no answers until the half-time introduction of Kieffer Moore.But time was fast running out when Bale equalised eight minutes from the end, converting his 41st Wales goal from the penalty spot after Tim Ream went right through the back of him.It was Wales’ first goal at a World...
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher gives Liverpool fans big boost over Bellingham highlighting behaviour with England
Jude Bellingham is set to be the talk of the next summer transfer window as many expect the England intentional to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Many clubs are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old star with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all reportedly targeting a move for the Englishman as he is widely regarded as being the next-best midfielder in World football.
World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham tournament debut draws praise from pundits
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "We talk about the great midfielders that we've played with...
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
Harry Maguire Starts For England As Gareth Southgate Opts For 4-3-3 System Against Iran
Maguire has only started three of Manchester United's 14 EPL games this season but Southgate has kept faith in a player that has served him well as previous tournaments.
Qatar offers a rare World Cup perk — a chance to watch two elite matches in one day
With eight stadiums within a short drive, controversial World Cup host Qatar offers the unheard of chance to watch two matches in one day.
England v Iran: Best pictures from the Three Lions opening World Cup match
England made a thumping start to the Qatar World Cup as they opened Group B with a 6-2 win over Iran.Bukayo Saka was the star with a two-goal display, while Jude Bellingham impressed as he opened the scoring to become just the second England player to score at a World Cup as a teenager.Raheem Sterling added a third before half time, with Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish coming off the bench to score late on.Iran hit back with two goals in the second half through their star striker Mehdi Taremi, including a contentious penalty in the final seconds, just...
