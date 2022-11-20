ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

A hoarse Jim Harbaugh on gratitude for Ohio State, QB who turns water to wine

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t have the usual power in his voice when he met with the media on Monday. Oh, he was plenty excited about the opportunity to face Ohio State. He was just feeling the effects of a two-point victory secured in the final seconds and played in cold, windy conditions at Michigan Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jaden Akins uncertain again after reinjuring foot

EAST LANSING – Just as Jaden Akins was starting to look like his old self, he’s out of action once again. But Michigan State is hopeful his absence won’t be long. Akins “tweaked” his left foot during late the Spartan’s Friday night win over Villanova, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Monday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know

For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Top line gives Jackson United a boost

JACKSON -- Jackson United opened the 2022-23 hockey season on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Eastside. For all four of those goals, the same top line was out on the ice. Carson Lacinski assisted on a goal by Maddox Grimes. Nick Baumgardner scored off an assist by Aiden Chappell. Chappell and Drew Neitzke assisted on a goal by Baumgardner. Neitzke and Baumgarder assisted on a goal by Chappell.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Captain-led meeting after Week 3 loss helped turn things around for Lumen Christi

JACKSON -- On the morning of September 10, the Lumen Christi football team woke up staring at a three-game losing streak and 0-3 record. A lot of that had to do with a hard schedule to open the season. The Titans’ nonconference schedule included one-possession losses to New Lothrop and Traverse City St. Francis, two teams who met each other in a Division 7 semifinal on Saturday. Then the Titans opened Interstate 8 play with eventual league champion, and a district champion in Division 4, Hastings.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MLive.com

This Ann Arbor bar is a melting pot of World Cup fans

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s a scene more apt for a Saturday evening than a Monday afternoon. Three hundred fans packed between the walls of an Ann Arbor pub, bumping winter coats and work bags. The lucky ones, who arrived early enough to push their way into booths, have let their fries turn cold and beers warm as they stare down the screens dotting the room.
ANN ARBOR, MI

