FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Catering kindness on Thanksgiving Eve and beyond
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Feeding those less fortunate is the reason a Madison-area caterer is going above and beyond for Thanksgiving. She said her inspiring good deed aligns with her new nonprofit’s mission. “The secret in the sauce is love,” said Mattie Reese, who loves her now-annual Thanksgiving Eve...
Only suspect in custody for a little boy's death is held on $5M bond
WASHINGTON, In. — The only suspect in custody for the death of a five-year-old boy found in a suitcase appeared in court Monday. Dawn Coleman faces various charges in connection with the death of Cairo Jordan. Jordan is the 5-year-old boy found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88
KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
Researchers find gaps in extracurricular activity participation among kids
OHIO — Some kindergarten-aged kids are missing out on being able to participate in extracurricular activities. A new Ohio State University study has begun to shed light on why. What You Need To Know. Over 400 kids were a part of the study, which is a part of the...
How Ohio legislation could impact the LGBTQ+ community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reports that 300 laws have been proposed or passed this year targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 454, or the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, restricts certain health care rights...
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
Kentucky woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Dry Ridge, won the first $1 million prize from the Kentucky Lottery’s new game, the $50 500X Scratch-off ticket. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from a vending machine at a Fastlane gas station in Crittenden earlier this month.
'They want us to get things done': Republican leaders talk compromise ahead of the new legislative session
MADISON, Wis. — With the November election wrapped up, state legislative leaders will now turn their attention to January, when a new session gets underway. This upcoming biennium will start the way the last one ended: Under a divided government with Democrat Tony Evers in the governor's office and Republican leaders controlling both the Assembly and Senate.
