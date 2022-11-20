ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama, NY

WGRZ TV

Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm

SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Shelton around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

One-vehicle accident knocks out power, police are searching for driver in Batavia

An accident that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday involved one vehicle that hit and wrapped around a utility pole on Law Street, betwen Chestnut and Walnut streets in Batavia. Before emergency responders arrived on scene, the driver fled the scene. Someone provided a description of the driver to law enforcement, and a K9 search has proceeded on Ganson Avenue heading east.
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Kendall woman arrested for DWI

On November 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Trisha M. Moyer, 44, of Kendall, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 15, 2022, Troopers stopped Moyer on State Route 262 in the town of Elba for traffic infractions. While interviewing Moyer, she exhibited signs of impairment. Moyer was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC.
KENDALL, NY
iheart.com

Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting

Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Seeking public assistance in collision investigation

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence are seeking public assistance in identifying the owner/operator of this vehicle. This was taken on Salt Road in the town of Clarence. If you have any information, contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.
CLARENCE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022

Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Driver accused of operating on 24 active suspensions

Alexander C. Schwartz, 26, of Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Schwartz was stopped at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 on East Main Street, Batavia. He allegedly has 34 active license suspensions. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision. Martin F. Jones, 51, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Jones is accused of being involved in a disturbance at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 at a location on South Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.
BATAVIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

