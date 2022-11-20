Read full article on original website
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
WGRZ TV
Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm
SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Shelton around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.
One-vehicle accident knocks out power, police are searching for driver in Batavia
An accident that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday involved one vehicle that hit and wrapped around a utility pole on Law Street, betwen Chestnut and Walnut streets in Batavia. Before emergency responders arrived on scene, the driver fled the scene. Someone provided a description of the driver to law enforcement, and a K9 search has proceeded on Ganson Avenue heading east.
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
Wyoming County man found dead after crashing his vehicle during snowstorm
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced a Strykersville man was found dead Tuesday after he crashed his vehicle during the snowstorm on November 18.
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
nyspnews.com
Kendall woman arrested for DWI
On November 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Trisha M. Moyer, 44, of Kendall, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 15, 2022, Troopers stopped Moyer on State Route 262 in the town of Elba for traffic infractions. While interviewing Moyer, she exhibited signs of impairment. Moyer was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC.
Deputies: Man shot in Farmington in road rage incident
FARMINGTON – Ontario County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that they describe as a road rage incident that happened at 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Mertensia Road, just north of state Route 96. A man who was shot was taken to...
ECSO trying to identify individual struck and killed by train in Farnham
The sheriff's office is looking to identify a person that was traveling on foot along the tracks in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday.
iheart.com
Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting
Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
nyspnews.com
Seeking public assistance in collision investigation
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence are seeking public assistance in identifying the owner/operator of this vehicle. This was taken on Salt Road in the town of Clarence. If you have any information, contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022
Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
WATCH: Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Town of Niagara
Town of Niagara Police say the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney general’s office are probing Saturday’s officer involved shooting during a domestic dispute.
Travel ban lifted in Village and Town of Orchard Park to be lifted after midnight Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park will be lifted after midnight on Sunday, Orchard Park police announced. The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice. […]
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
Law and Order: Driver accused of operating on 24 active suspensions
Alexander C. Schwartz, 26, of Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Schwartz was stopped at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 on East Main Street, Batavia. He allegedly has 34 active license suspensions. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision. Martin F. Jones, 51, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Jones is accused of being involved in a disturbance at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 at a location on South Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.
Detectives seek help in identifying person struck by train
The Erie County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham.
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
2 people in Hamburg displaced after Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes roof collapse
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Two people who live above the salon next to Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes are staying with family following a roof collapse. They were evacuated from their Hamburg apartment sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Carly Richardson was sleeping on the couch Friday night when her boyfriend...
