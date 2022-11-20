Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Valley of Lights 2022 Begins November 24!
Enjoy the wonders of the annual Valley of Lights display in Prescott Valley. A Prescott Valley tradition for 23 years, Valley of Lights will officially open the evening of Thanksgiving, November 24th and will be running through December 30th. Enjoy hundreds of light displays as you drive through Fain Park...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Winter Wonderland and Holiday Tree Lighting
The City of Flagstaff’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Events Division and the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance are hosting the annual Winter Wonderland and Holiday Tree Lighting event on Dec. 3, 2022, in Heritage Square and on Aspen Ave. Crafts, hot cocoa, cooking decorating, smores, and live music will...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Recreation Guide Featuring Bear Nation Now Available
Prescott Valley’s Winter Recreation and Events Guide, coupled with Humboldt Unified School District’s Bear Nation, is now available online and around Prescott Valley! Bonus, this issue has a special Ultimate Holiday Guide!. The print and digital publication is a partnership between the Town of Prescott Valley’s Community Services...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022
The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24 – 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division WILL NOT BE collecting residential or commercial routes on Thursday...
SignalsAZ
Stay Cozy with These 5 Places for Cocoa & Coffee in Prescott
Nothing says winter holidays like a good cup of hot cocoa or coffee before heading out to one of the many festive events taking place in Prescott. Plus, in the cold temps outside, there’s nothing quite like wrapping chilly fingers around a hot cup while taking in the sights of a Prescott Christmas Parade or watching the Courthouse Square light up. Before you head out to one of the myriad of holiday events happening around Prescott be sure to hit one of these great coffee and hot cocoa stops near the downtown area.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation 2022 Christmas Drive
As we fly into the holiday season, the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation seeks the community’s help in kicking off its annual Christmas Drive, which is set to benefit local foster youth. Donation boxes are now at businesses across the Tri-City area and will be available for gift collection through the 16th of December.
theprescotttimes.com
New Event Alert-Prescott, Arizona Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
New Christmas Village & Christkindl Market Open Dec. 16–18 with. Unique Gifts, Live Music, German Cuisine, Santa, and More. PRESCOTT, Ariz., November 14, 2022—Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors. Kids can visit Santa (Saint Nikolaus), and enjoy the kid’s carousel, kids Ferris wheel, bounce house, and the Kinder Korner activities tent. Santa will meet with the children, plus he will do storytelling and special performances. All ages will enjoy wagon rides with Clydesdale Horses around a Courthouse Plaza, aglow with lights. There will be a variety of traditional German foods, as well as The Bier & Mulled Wine Garten.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Tree Sale by Prescott Valley Early Bird Lion’s Opens Saturday!
The Prescott Valley early Bird Lion’s Club annual Christmas Tree sale lot is coming soon! The lot will open starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, located at the corner of Florentine and Glassford Hill Road in the Findlay Toyota Center Parking Lot. The tree lot is staffed by volunteers and...
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City administrative offices and operations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving...
SignalsAZ
Understanding When to Intervene for Senior Relatives
In this eposide of Retirement Done Right by Touchmark, Resident Service Director Neal Sneller shares some warning signs and red flags when visiting your senior relatives this holiday season. The holidays are the perfect time for visiting with family and for some of us this may be the first time...
SignalsAZ
Great Places to Stay in Prescott this Holiday Season
From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, Prescott is packed with holiday events. From the Holiday Light Parade to the annual New Year’s Boot Drop, it’s easy to find something fun to do every weekend. The hardest decision is do you choose one event or attend them all....
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport Holiday Travel Tips
Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport reminds travelers to arrive 90 minutes before departure to ensure a seamless experience during this busy travel period. New airline regulations do not allow passengers to check in or check bags less than 45 minutes before domestic departures or one hour for international travelers.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Thanksgiving Closures
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday, and here is your quick reference list for the city closures happening in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed from November 24-25, 2022, in observance of Thanksgiving. The Cottonwood Public Library...
SignalsAZ
Retail Space in Prescott Valley’s Fry’s Neighborhood Center Available for Lease
A 1,200-square-foot retail space is available in the Fry’s Neighborhood Center in Prescott Valley. This space is adjacent to Glassford Hill Road, the main artery connecting to Hwy 69 and Hwy 89A, and is just a short walk to Homestead Apartments, Findlay Toyota Center, Harkins Theaters, Walmart Superstore, Kohl’s, and so much more!
SignalsAZ
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
kingstonthisweek.com
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
SignalsAZ
This Day in History, November 22nd, 2022 – “You’ve Got Mail”
It was just 87 years ago today, November 22, 1935, when the Pan Am China Clipper flew its first successful mission carrying 110,000 pieces of mail from Alameda, CA to Manila in the Philippines. The trip was completed in seven days as the plane made pit stops in Honolulu, Midway,...
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Forest Service News Release
PRESCOTT, AZ, November 21, 2022 – Fire Managers in the Prescott National Forest continue to look for opportunities to treat fuels across the forest. Bradshaw Ranger District – Ignitions are not planned for the week of November 21 – 27, 2022. Personnel will continue to actively staff and monitor debris piles from last week’s ignitions south of Lynx Lake and as needed through the holiday. Smoke may be visible but should be light in color and production. Over the past few months, 627 acres of piles have been treated utilizing forest resources and some recent help from the State of Arizona resources. Fire managers are looking to continue with prescribed fire operations from November 28 – December 31, 2022, treating debris piles and larger surface areas with broadcast burning beginning with the Ranch RX.
