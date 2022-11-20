Read full article on original website
"Game's gone!" – Fans notice strange detail on the referee's shirt during England vs Iran
Many World Cup fans have been left stunned by a strange and apparently new addition to the referees' shirts for Qatar 2022 – including the man in charge for England's 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game. Brazilian Raphael Claus, who oversaw the Three Lions' first fixture, infuriated...
Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
USA’s European elite sparkle then fizzle on World Cup return against Wales
Gregg Berhalter displayed a preference for players who ply their trade overseas. For large parts of Monday’s game it was clear why. For the better part of 80 minutes on a cool Monday night in the Arabian desert west of Doha, it looked like the United States’ much talked-about golden generation was finally taking flight, perhaps ahead of schedule. More than five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and nearly eight-and-a-half years since their most recent appearance at the tournament, the second-youngest team in Qatar were making a swaggering return to the sport’s biggest stage.
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo says row with Manchester United will not 'shake' Portugal
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cristiano Ronaldo says he will "speak when he wants" and...
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Wales must improve to beat Iran: five reasons to believe they can | Ben Fisher
A point from their opening game was a good result, but only if Rob Page’s side can follow it up with victory over Iran on Friday
England players fumed at Fabio Capello when manager cheered on ITALY at World Cup 2010, reveals Joe Cole
JOE COLE has revealed that he was left fuming when former England manager Fabio Capello cheered on Italy at the 2010 World Cup. The former midfielder was "bothered as an Englishman" as his coach got behind another team while the Three Lions struggled to impress. England were knocked out of...
World Cup 2022 - Group C: Mexico v Poland - November 22 - BBC1 - From 3.30pm
Group C continues with the 3rd match of 4 for today. Another very familiar name takes the spotlight as Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski looks to get on the scoresheet for Poland, after a goal drought 4 years ago. Mexico will be looking to do a lot better than 2018, when they...
Kate Middleton Dazzles In Sparkling Tiara For Charles' First State Banquet As King
The Princess of Wales also wore a dress from one of her favorite, go-to designers.
England and Wales up and running at World Cup amid off-pitch concerns for fans
England powered to their first World Cup 2022 win and Wales secured a valuable point as the home nations got their campaigns under way in Qatar.The Three Lions comfortably overcame Iran 6-2 to head straight to the top of group B before Wales battled back after a disappointing first half to draw 1-1 against the USA.For England, the high-scoring start boosted hopes among fans of a successful tournament, with Jude Bellingham catching the eye with a dominant display and Bukayo Saka’s double paving the way to victory.Gareth Bale sparked emotional scenes in the stands among Wales fans as his penalty...
World Cup: Wales fans sing for their team's success
Wales' credentials as the land of song were burnished as the nation's return to the World Cup was serenaded by passionate singing from the fans. Their choruses could be heard from pubs, fan zones and at pitch side in Qatar for Wales' first World Cup match since 1958. Teary-eyed supporters...
Serie A giants ‘battling’ to sign outcast Chelsea star after World Cup
Inter Milan and Juventus are battling to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window. That is according to the Daily Mail, which broke the news of the potential bidding war on Wednesday. So far this season, Pulisic has started only three Premier League matches. Injuries and fluctuating...
World Cup 2022: Bizarre Jack Grealish goal celebration explained, as England thrash Iran
Jack Grealish has scored for England at World Cup 2022 and performed a celebration for his biggest fan, Finlay. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a lovely header, becoming the third-youngest player to have scored at a major tournament for England, before Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling both scored volleys to make it 3-0 before half-time.
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Celtic On This Day – 21st November – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 21st November 1945. David’s latest book The Celtic Rising ~ 1965 The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything is out now, is selling extremely fast and is available at Celtic stores and via Celtic Star Books.
Qatar offers a rare World Cup perk — a chance to watch two elite matches in one day
With eight stadiums within a short drive, controversial World Cup host Qatar offers the unheard of chance to watch two matches in one day.
Group E: Germany v Japan - November 23 - ITV1 - From 12.10pm
Usual qualifiers Germany will be looking to get off to a good start after their disastrous 2018 campaign, where they went in as holders and proceeded to finish bottom of their group with defeats to Mexico and South Korea. Japan, meanwhile, have never reached the quarter finals going out at...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United agree to 'mutual' soccer split
Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United agreed to a mutual split, effective immediately, the English Premier League franchise announced Tuesday.
Kieffer Moore continues remarkable rise to become Wales’ World Cup wrecking ball
When Gareth Bale was 24, he was the £85 million signing who scored in the final of the Champions League. When Kieffer Moore was 24, he was playing non-league football for Forest Green Rovers. And when the United States returned to the World Cup, they were denied victory by a combination of Wales’ answer to an action hero and the footballer named after the star of 24.Bale’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw earned him Fifa’s man of the match award. The Wales captain was not even his own man of the match, however. “Kieffer came on and made a...
Soccer-Seven European World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband following FIFA pressure
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear "OneLove" armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.
