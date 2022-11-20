ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart Reveals Her Celebrity Crush: 'He Is So Cute'

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Stewart has previously talked about her affection for Pete Davidson, discussing the comedian during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, and now she's revealing a different celebrity she has a crush on.

During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart casually described the person with whom she is currently fascinated.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked her who she would or had been starstruck meeting. In response, she said, "If I could meet...I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7H3f_0jHtudGR00
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Stewart continued, "I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. He is so cute!"

Fallon was a bit surprised, asking, "For real?"

The 81-year-old was not joking, and she encouraged Fallon to take a look for himself.

As Pitt doesn't have his own Instagram account, Stewart confirmed that it's likely a fan account she follows. But she doesn't seem to care, saying, "They're fan pages, I guess; I don't know, but whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by."

While visiting the late-night show, Stewart also talked about getting to tour the Kardashians' houses, saying, "They have very nice houses, many rooms, all kinds of–like 150 Hermes pocketbooks in a closet."

Fallon asked if she could snoop around a bit, and Stewart replied enthusiastically. She explained, "I got to go into every closet, every refrigerator, into basements...everywhere."

People in the comments on YouTube absolutely loved seeing Stewart on the show.

One person said, "I never seen any of her shows but have known of her cause of references and other celebrities stories, watching this video I see this is a genuine, hilarious person with an amazing heart."

"She is absolutely hilarious and cool, but so strong and elegant," wrote another.

