FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves
With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Hip Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second practice in five days this time because of a hip injury. However, coach John Harbaugh expects him to be available for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson also missed practice on Friday with an illness...
Raleigh News & Observer
Calais Campbell: Ravens Coaches Compared Jaguars’ Travis Etienne to ‘Alvin Kamara, but Faster’
It hasn't taken Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne very long to earn the respect of the rest of the NFL. After missing his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, the former No. 25 overall pick has gotten off to a hot start in 2022. And as a result, he has the full attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who will travel to Jacksonville for a Sunday clash in Week 12.
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants Shuffle Roster in Light of Injuries
The New York Giants made a handful of roster moves to reinforce their team's areas that were left decimated by injuries. They signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They waived inside linebacker Austin Calitro and outside linebacker Quincy Roche. And they elevated defensive back Terrell Burgess and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham from the practice squad.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Chiefs Preview: Bad Injury News on Matthew Stafford, A’Shawn Robinson - L.A. vs. Patrick Mahomes
The Los Angeles Rams face the daunting task of traveling to play the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, L.A. is 3-6, in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Nab LB Dakota Allen Off Browns’ Practice Squad
With Jonas Griffith (foot) likely done for the year and Jacob Martin (knee) picking up an injury in Week 11, the Denver Broncos made a necessary addition to their linebacker corps. The Broncos signed LB Dakota Allen off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, placing running back...
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited
The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face After Releasing Him Earlier in the Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The four-year lineman spent the first 10 games of the season on injured reserve. The Bengals waived him on Tuesday. He cleared waivers, which paved the way for his return to the team.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars Claim Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson Off Waivers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding to their running back room. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars claimed former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson on Wednesday, just one day after the Rams released him. Second-year running back Travis Etienne has been a star for the Jaguars' offense through...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers and Cardinals each hit the field for the week's first practice on Wednesday, documenting participation following the release of the team's injury reports. Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) and CB Bryce Callahan (groin) did not practice. Williams left last week's game after aggravating his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys ‘Pissed-Off Gut-Check’ Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''. Dallas now moves to 7-3...
