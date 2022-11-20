ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGjZI_0jHtuRcb00

A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home games a season. Obviously, that’s just not possible, but this week we saw the Buffalo Bills lose one of their eight home games due to the insane amount of snow that fell near Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

After receiving up to 77″ of snow, there was no way the Bills could play their regularly scheduled game at home. This forced the NFL’s hand, causing their Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns to be relocated to a different football stadium.

The league was able to secure Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, which is an indoor stadium. In turn, the Browns vs Bills game in Detroit was officially set in stone, even if it was set to kick off in an entirely new location than originally scheduled.

While both teams were likely just happy with the chance to play the game on their schedule, the financial impact of Buffalo losing a home game can’t go ignored.

Buffalo Bills lose a big piece of the financial pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJWtr_0jHtuRcb00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

While the fans may be the biggest losers in this whole ordeal, after hoping to attend a Bills game in person, in Buffalo, only to find out the game wasn’t going to take place at home at all, moving 281 miles away to Detroit instead.

Yet, it’s really the entire Buffalo area that feels the impact here. Not only are fans directly affected, but think of all the local establishments, from bars to restaurants, hotels, and several other local businesses, who will now miss out on thousands of dollars in revenue.

While the NFL truly didn’t have a choice, as weather is unpredictable and Mother Nature always wins, it’s hard not to think of the Bills Mafia locals.

Then, there’s also the organization itself, who, according to Michael Petro, the Bills are set to lose roughly $8 million in ticket revenue. While others, like Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, have pointed out that the Bills will be able to recover some of this lost revenue from what was sold at Ford Field, it won’t come close to the initial losses.

At the end of the day, team owners are million and billionaires. Losing a few million is like a drop in the ocean, but for the rest of us, eight million in losses sounds like a death blow.

Related: Buffalo Bills cancel practice, meet virtually during blizzard

More must-reads:

Comments / 24

Scott B
2d ago

The NFL has plenty in the bank. They could, and should, compensate any team when this kind of thing happens. It's rare, it's not going to hurt them.

Reply
6
Consider This ...
2d ago

I have no words to express my feelings… how are these millionaires going to make it through next month’s bills??

Reply
7
Tom Williamson
3d ago

Kathy Hocual will help with the problem by sending your tax dollars to support the millionaires

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos have been shockingly bad this season given the preseason expectations after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. While the defense has been pretty solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon

A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
Detroit News

Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report

Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Colts said after Week 11 loss to Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) pushed themselves further out of a potential playoff run after a late fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The defense was stout for the majority of the game, allowing just 314 total yards and...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy