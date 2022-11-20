COLUMBUS, Ohio — The documentary is an intimate look at Judy Malinowski’s last days of life and the impact her death made on her family and Ohio state laws. Back in August 2015, Malinowski’s ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. Malinowski survived for 700 days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries, but not before she recorded testimony that would later be played in her murder trial. Her killer is now serving life in prison.

