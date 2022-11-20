Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Families reunite at Columbus airport ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Glenn Columbus International Airport wasn’t particular busy Wednesday with Thanksgiving travelers but those who were there were busy handing out hugs. “I'm picking up my daughter, she's 25 she's been living in Brooklyn,” said Joseph Wisne of Powell. His daughter Dee got a...
Ukrainian family thankful to celebrating Thanksgiving in America
OBETZ, Ohio — Inside the Obetz home of Sophia Spencer there is a marinated turkey, cranberry, pie crusts and stuffing to be made. All of it foreign to her sister's family who arrived from war-torn Ukraine in April. “As soon as they announced the war, they only had two...
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Meatballs, Pizza and Hoffa at Dublin’s Missing Jimmy’s
Missing Jimmy’s is a Jimmy-Hoffa themed bar that recently made its debut in Dublin. It might be fair, at this moment in time, to ask for more explanation on Jimmy Hoffa as a theme. For those who are not historically inclined, Hoffa was a labor union activist who disappeared in 1975. He was also involved in organized crime, and most people believe the Mafia took him out.
back2stonewall.com
CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!
Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Emilee Deutchman-Blaschke and Brian Blaschke
Nov. 20, 2021 | Emilee Deutchman-Blaschke and Brian Blaschke’s love story is not without its hiccups, but the couple overcame them all to finally tie the knot in an ultra-personal ceremony one year and one day ago. The pair met in January 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida (where they still...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today 1123 shootings
Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
Pickerington Food Pantry deals with possible domain hack
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — “We’ve got families and seniors who have to make a choice between medication, food and a gift for a loved one,” Vanessa Niekamp said. Niekamp is the executive director of the Pickerington Food Pantry. She says 75 meals have been delivered to clients ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving. She’s extra thankful after a recent technical snag.
614now.com
Find out which local eatery D.L. Hughley couldn’t get enough of while he was in Columbus
You may know comedian and actor D.L. Hughley as one of the “Original Kings of Comedy” members, as the recipient of the 72nd Peabody Award or as one of his numerous Hollywood film roles. Turns out he’s also a big fan of a local Columbus restaurant. The...
qfm96.com
SOLD OUT Ulimate New Year’s Eve Bash
Tickets to this event have sold out, but you still have ONE MORE CHANCE to win your way in with an exclusive VIP package for two! Head to any of the following participating Lion’s Den stores in Columbus by November 30 to get more details and register. 1055 W....
Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting ‘an attack’ on community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday’s shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado is drawing a response from an organization supporting the same community in Columbus. Stonewall Columbus is a local organization focused on the empowerment and wellness of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Its executive director, Densil Porteous, said he didn’t even know how to […]
List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights below. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 2023 Drive through three miles of holiday lights. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds – 3311 South Old State Road. Details. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Commons […]
Judy Malinowski’s daughter hopes new documentary can lead to more law changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The documentary is an intimate look at Judy Malinowski’s last days of life and the impact her death made on her family and Ohio state laws. Back in August 2015, Malinowski’s ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. Malinowski survived for 700 days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries, but not before she recorded testimony that would later be played in her murder trial. Her killer is now serving life in prison.
Central Ohio family divided over Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four sisters in Dublin are ready for the big game. Their mom, Lia Borchers, cheers for “that team up North.” For her husband Ben, a Buckeye fan, it wasn't a deal breaker when they met and started dating. “It's really more so a friendly...
Columbus sets vote on gun legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders said local gun legislation is needed to make the city safer, introducing three proposals they describe as common-sense gun safety legislation. But not everyone is on board with the proposals. The three proposals were introduced earlier this month, and on Tuesday, there was a public hearing for them at […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dick’s Den in the 2400 block of North High Street. A witness said a person fired a shot from a Lincoln LS as it drove past the bar.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting
A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus …. A woman is dead and another is in custody after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday, per Columbus police. ‘The Voice’...
Lady, Columbus Zoo’s ‘sweet and reserved’ bonobo, euthanized at 40 years old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the four original bonobos of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s bonobo program died this month. Lady, a 40-year-old bonobo, was humanely euthanized this month after her health worsened, the Columbus Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Monday. Born in the wild in 1982, Lady came to the zoo […]
