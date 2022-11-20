Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently Closing
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in December
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
Winners from the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News now knows the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade winners. According to Appleton Downtown Inc., The Appleton Downtown Trophy for Best Commercial was won by Alliance Industries. The Christmas Parade Trophy for Best Non-Commercial was won by the Door County Maritime Museum. The...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear for the Appleton parade
Gov. Evers wants shoppers to support local businesses that support local jobs, as the state's small business grants do. Investigators believe Jacquelyn Jo Rooney was trying to get out of the relationship. Then her body was found, stabbed and beaten. Updated: 41 minutes ago. The deer harvest on opening weekend...
Police, Bars Prepare For The Deadliest Day To Drive
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Today marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.”. It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. “As...
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
Week ahead: A holiday… and then a rush
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Two area productions recently were postponed a week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
Support local and shop Future Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s a quaint place to play and shop and you’ll find something for everyone on your list in Neenah. Sara from Future Neenah visited Local 5 Live with some fun events coming up including:. 12/2 A Very Neenah Christmas. 12/15 Luminary Night / Cookie Crawl.
The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
Shots fired at occupied Green Bay house
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
North Pole’s finest are coming to Bay Park Square, photo opportunities to begin in Dec.
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Park Square is gearing up for the holidays, and one jolly man from the North Pole is expected to be around for photos. The Simon Santa Photo Experience at Bay Park Square arrives on Thursday, December 1, and will be available until Christmas Eve.
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
Serving those who need it most: Inner City Sound hosts Winter Clothing Giveaway
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton organization “Inner City Sound” is doing what it can to keep the Appleton community warm during the Winter, their effort is being met by those we need it most. “Hello, I am Taylor Lang. I am from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. My age is...
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
Residence on Green Bay’s west side shot at, police looking for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.
Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
