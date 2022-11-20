Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of NC thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar […]
4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
wpde.com
Complaints of drug sales from Scotland Co. home leads to arrest of 4 people: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several people were arrested out of a home where community members have complained multiple times of drug sales, according to deputies. Scotland County Sheriff's Office say they conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Grant Street in Laurinburg. During the search warrant,...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect accused of killing half-sister now facing additional rape charge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing his half-sister now faces an additional rape charge. Jahreese Jones, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Miyonna Jones, who was missing for a little more than two weeks before her body was found in Pender County on November 17.
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair
“She was a loving person” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
wpde.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
Man charged with stabbing woman to death in parking lot
LUMBERTON — In the evening of Nov. 21 a few days before Thanksgiving Kayla Hammonds was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Eliza
WMBF
Horry County woman out on bond for ‘unlawful conduct towards a child’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs woman was released on a $500 bond after being arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child. Horry County police were called to Scilabro Lane in Longs on Sunday in reference to a family disturbance. According to the report, Glenda Patrice Pressley, 50, told...
abcnews4.com
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
wcti12.com
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged with attempted murder, arson
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson, among other charges. The Wilmington Police Department responded to a home in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning and found the house engulfed in flames. They quickly...
Man charged with fatal Food Lion parking lot stabbing caught
LUMBERTON — A woman was fatally stabbed in a parking lot Monday. The man charged with the stabbing is in custody as of Tuesday morning.
Parent sues Horry County Schools, claims bus driver ‘attacked’ 10-year-old
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child. The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus. The student had […]
Police: 31-year-old woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion identified; man in custody
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after a woman, who has now been identified, was stabbed to death Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Food Lion in Lumberton, according to police. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Kayla Nicole Hammonds, of Lumberton. Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, was taken into custody […]
Comments / 1