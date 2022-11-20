ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
LAURINBURG, NC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wcti12.com

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WALLACE, NC
WBTW News13

Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
PAMPLICO, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged with attempted murder, arson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson, among other charges. The Wilmington Police Department responded to a home in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning and found the house engulfed in flames. They quickly...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy