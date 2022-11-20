Read full article on original website
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Judy Kay Jonas
Mrs. Judy Kay Jonas, age 65, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, November 16 at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital. Mrs. Jonas was born October 27, 1957, in New Albany the daughter of Archie Ridener and Mary Meredith. She was a member of Full Gospel Fellowship in Pekin. She is preceded in...
Donald W. Marr
Donald W Marr, 73, Scottsburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Lake Pointe Village in Scottsburg. He was born Dec. 8, 1948, in Louisville, to the late Frank Marr and the late Mable Hall Marr. Donald was married 25 years to Karen Fawbush Marr. For over 40 years he...
Barbara Jeanne Huffines
Mrs. Barbara Jeanne Huffines, age 75, of Salem, passed away Saturday, November 19 at her home. Mrs. Huffines was born March 21, 1947, in Medora, Indiana the daughter of Lloyd Stanley Beavers and Vivian Irene McClintock Messer. She was a retired housekeeper for Meadow View Health and Rehab. Barbara was a member of Full Gospel Outreach church.
David Louis Shelton
David Louis Shelton, 83, formerly of Kokomo, died Nov. 17, 2022, in his home where he resided with his son and daughter-in-law in Borden. He was born on March 4, 1939, in Marion County, Indiana, to Louis Edward and Coline Seward (Cook) Shelton. He married Sharon Nadine Coffee on May...
Patsy (Royse) Hawn
Patsy (Royse) Hawn, 81, died Nov. 18, 2022. She was born in Salem on Jan. 26, 1941, to Verlin Royse and Opal M. (Dotts) Gray. She attended Salem schools, graduating with the class of 1960. She was retired from Cummins Engines and a member of The First Christian Church. She...
Joe L. Baker
Joe L. Baker, age 88, of Salem passed away Saturday, November 19 at his home with his family by his side. Joe was born May 30, 1934 in Salem the son of Harry and Catherine Chastain Baker. In 1936 a baby brother was born, Bill. Harry looking for work would move the family to California in 1940. In 1941 Joe’s mother passed away when he was only 6 years old. He would live with his dad and step-mother during the school year and summers he spent with Mom and Pop Chastain until he was in high school. Harry and Esther lived many years in La Junta, Colorado. Joe then lived full time in Indiana and graduated from Campbellsburg High School in 1952.
Luther Armstrong
Mr. Luther A. Armstrong, age 60, of Salem, passed away Saturday, November 19 at his home. Mr. Armstrong was born September 14, 1962, in Salem the son of John Dudley (J.D.) and Mayme Sageser Armstrong. He was a graduate of West Washington High School, Class of 1980. He was a retired employee of the Town of Orleans. Luther was a huge race fan of the Blue Crew and always willing to help family and friends. He was a member of Fishing Creek Christian Church.
Max Hinkle
Max Eugene Hinkle, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on March 15, 1938 in Martinsburg, Indiana to the late Howard Hinkle and Frances (Roberts) Gordon. He grew up in nearby Salem. Max’s life brought love and joy to his...
Shoeboxes bringing Christmas joy
Over 1,724 shoeboxes were dropped off at First Baptist Church in Salem this past week as part of Operation Christmas Child. Organizers say that is approximately 450 more than last year. Here, Parker Boulet, a member of the Salem football team, helps load the boxes of shoeboxes for delivery.
Salem Police Action 11-14-2022 to 11-20-2022
Accident (Deer), W. Market St. Accident (Property Damage), Main St. Disturbance, Mulberry St. Accident (Property Damage), Homer/Main St. Accident (Property Damage), First Christian Church. Animal Control, Southway Villa. 11-17-2022. Accident (Deer), Lake Salinda. Problem with Customer, CVS. Fight in Progress, Hackberry St. 11-18-2022. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Assistance, Jackson St. 11-19-2022.
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
Local News Digital
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
