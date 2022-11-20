Joe L. Baker, age 88, of Salem passed away Saturday, November 19 at his home with his family by his side. Joe was born May 30, 1934 in Salem the son of Harry and Catherine Chastain Baker. In 1936 a baby brother was born, Bill. Harry looking for work would move the family to California in 1940. In 1941 Joe’s mother passed away when he was only 6 years old. He would live with his dad and step-mother during the school year and summers he spent with Mom and Pop Chastain until he was in high school. Harry and Esther lived many years in La Junta, Colorado. Joe then lived full time in Indiana and graduated from Campbellsburg High School in 1952.

SALEM, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO