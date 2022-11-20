Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Qatar offers a rare World Cup perk — a chance to watch two elite matches in one day
With eight stadiums within a short drive, controversial World Cup host Qatar offers the unheard of chance to watch two matches in one day.
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: How Spain pulled off a historic win over Costa Rica
Spain set a new team record for goals in a World Cup game in its 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan discussed how they did it on "World Cup Now." 1. Barton: Spain doesn't...
FOX Sports
Jedi Robinson has personal motivation to summon the force for US vs. England
DOHA, Qatar – Jedi Robinson has been awaiting Friday’s match for months. When the United States men's national team was placed into a group with England in the World Cup draw earlier this year, Robinson says he "couldn’t have been happier." That’s because, for the starting left back for the USMNT, this one is personal.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Expect record-breaking betting on USMNT-England match
The World Cup odds have already seen some wild results in just the first couple of days of the tournament, with Argentina tumbling to Saudi Arabia and Japan knocking off Germany. No doubt that has helped pique even more betting interest in this 32-team international soccer showdown. But just wait...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Japan shakes up Group E with comeback win vs. Germany
Wednesday's slate of World Cup games started off slow, but it picked up in a big way with Japan's come-from-behind win over the Germany, followed by Spain's record-breaking 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup today. Morocco and Croatia put on a defensive clinic...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia
Group F features a matchup between Morocco and Croatia. Per FOX Sports Research, Morocco is 2-9-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and also its second straight one. Morocco's odds to win the World Cup are +20000 at FOX Bet, the 26th-best out...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Japan's thrilling upset of Germany
Japan came back from an early deficit to upset Germany 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday, yet another stunning result in the 2022 World Cup. Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan gave their three takeaways from the thrilling match on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick
Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Ghana. Portugal is 14-10-6 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is their eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive one as well. The Selection of the Shields are led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on track to play in...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick
Group D will feature a matchup between Denmark and Tunisia at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App. Denmark is currently +2200 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the 10th best out of qualifying teams. They are 9-6-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is Denmark’s second consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick
Group E features a matchup between Spain and Costa Rica. Spain is 30-15-18 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, winning it all in 2010. They currently sit at +750 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with England opening up the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
FOX Sports
Seven European teams say they won't wear 'One Love' arm bands
Seven European teams that wear the "One Love" arm band released a joint statement Monday saying they will not do so at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Facing the threat of having their captains receive a yellow card before the first whistle of the match, England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland decided to not wear the arm bands for their matches in Qatar.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham tournament debut draws praise from pundits
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "We talk about the great midfielders that we've played with...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
FOX Sports
Will Japan's upset over Germany give more teams confidence in the FIFA World Cup?
