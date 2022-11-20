3 killed in NC shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Attucks Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police discovered three people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ronnie Covington, 34, of Winston-Salem, and Jamarus Crews, 46, of Rural Hall, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. Charles Burns, 38, of Rural Hall, would be taken to a local hospital by EMS where he would later die as a result of his injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is in charge of the investigation which is active and ongoing.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The three deaths mark the 30th, 31st and 32nd homicides of 2022 in Winston-Salem according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

