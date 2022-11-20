ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Getty Research Institute Acquires Archive Of Renowned Artist Richard Hunt

By Brandee Sanders
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pMFr_0jHts2ff00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2fOD_0jHts2ff00

Source: Ann E. Zelle / Getty

P rolific sculptor Richard Hunt has used his artistry to celebrate the enduring legacies of influential Black trailblazers. The Getty Research Institute has acquired the Chicago native’s poignant archive.

Hunt’s work intertwines historic recollection and modern-day references that symbolize the diversity of experiences within the African diaspora. His pieces explore the concepts of tradition, identity, heritage, and mythology. He launched his art career in 1950. Upon graduating from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, he was awarded several prestigious prizes and traveled the world to experience the power of art across the globe.

Throughout his career, he’s created monuments for Black pioneers, including Martin Luther King Jr. , Ida B. Wells , and Mary McLeod Bethune . He has over 160 public sculpture commissions throughout the United States and worldwide. Hunt’s work has been featured in prominent art institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and other spaces. He’s also served as a visiting professor at schools that include Howard University, Harvard, and Yale.

His archive is an artistic time capsule, encompassing sketchbooks, photographs, notebooks, lithographs, and other relics that provide a lens into Hunt’s creative process.

“Richard Hunt is one of the foremost American artists of the mid-to-late-20th century,” LeRonn Brooks , who serves as Associate Curator for Modern and Contemporary Collections at the Getty Research Institute, said in a statement . “In addition to the extensive archival material about Hunt’s over 60-year career, a great deal of this archive consists of material highlighting his significance as a public figure and his eminent role in the African American community, as well as correspondence with government leaders, clients, other prominent artists, and African American leaders of his time including John H. Johnson of the Johnson Publishing Company. The Richard Hunt archive represents a significant and substantial addition to the emerging collections related to the African American Art History Initiative (AAAHI) and the study of African American art during the 20th century.”

Hunt says he’s excited the Getty Research Institute will harbor his archive. “The entirety of my papers, photographs, letters, and sketches trace the arc of my career and my contribution to art history,” the 87-year-old shared . “I hope that my archive will serve not only as a remembrance but an inspiration to others.”

News about the acquisition comes months after the Getty Research Institute and the National Museum of African American History and Culture acquired images from the Ebony and Jet magazine archives.

SEE ALSO:

Getty To Digitize Historic Jet And Ebony Images Through Photo Archive Acquisition

Getty Images Launches Initiative To Digitize Historical HBCU Photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8Cgj_0jHts2ff00

The post Getty Research Institute Acquires Archive Of Renowned Artist Richard Hunt appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

From NY to LA: America’s Four Largest Cities All Have Black Mayors

Los Angeles. New York. Chicago. Houston. Mayor-elect Rep. Karen Bass will be sworn in as Los Angeles mayor in December, making the nation’s four largest cities officially run by Black people. According to CNN, Bass is a six-term congresswoman representing both south and west Los Angeles. Her swearing-in is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past

Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Filling a void for Black men, youth in Maywood and beyond

Chris Chambliss founded The Nehemiah Community Project (TNCP) in Maywood to help young Black men in the community. Chambliss grew up with an intimate knowledge of Maywood through his father’s work there as a pastor and both parents’ work in local livestock, fish and grocery markets serving the community.
MAYWOOD, IL
oakpark.com

Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing

Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired nurse makes transplant history at Northwestern Medical

CHICAGO — Surgeons have performed Northwestern Medical’s first successful combined lung-liver transplant. The patient was 63-year-old Patricio Collera who retired from nursing while working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2019. The retirement was not by choice, but rather due to his own declining health from interstitial lung disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. In February, he […]
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Faith and community on the West Side

The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

William J. Kunkle Jr., prosecutor in John Wayne Gacy case, dead at 81

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. - As the prosecutor who secured the death penalty for serial killer John Wayne Gacy, William J. Kunkle Jr. could have coasted on the celebrity of the case for the rest of his career. Instead, he used the experience to travel the country and teach others...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

An exit from the mayor's race

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. “No ballot stuffing. No fowl play,” joked President Joe Biden during the annual turkey pardon. Programming note: Illinois Playbook is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. In a surprise move,...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Thanksgiving Edition

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/21/2022): On this Thanksgiving edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin offer up some things to be thankful for like friends, family, the bountiful condition state of Chicago politics, and the World Cup. Plus, Kasso wonders if Twitter were a gas station restroom, would we care about the cockroaches’ feelings? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

These Two Chicago Restaurants are two of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S.

Esquire released its annual list of the Best New Restaurants in America. And two Chicago restaurants landed in this exclusive list of 40…. Dubbing it, “Chicago’s most talked-about diner,” Kasama landed in the 7-spot on the list. From breakfast to dinner, there are unique and delicious Filipino dishes served all day.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy