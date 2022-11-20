Falcons TE Kyle Pitts questionable to return with knee injury
The Atlanta Falcons already lost one starter in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, and it appears they’ve lost another after tight end Kyle Pitts suffered a knee injury in the third quarter.
Pitts hauled in an 18-yard reception but went down awkwardly and was slow to get up. The Falcons have ruled Pitts questionable to return with a knee injury, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.
The Falcons have already ruled out defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham with a knee injury, and it sounds like they may have to get by without Pitts for the remainder of Sunday’s game in Atlanta.
UPDATE: Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, it’s not believed Pitts tore any knee ligaments.
